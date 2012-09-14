* Rouble, equities glide up on central bank, Fed decisions * Strong oil supports * Rouble bonds hurt by higher rates, Eurobonds rebound (Adds latest prices, comment) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Sept 14 Russia's benchmark dollar-traded share index saw its largest daily gain in more than two years on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new open-ended stimulus programme which triggered a rush of funds into emerging assets. The rouble also rallied robustly, capitalising quickly on the Fed's new bout of quantitative easing as well as the Bank of Russia's decision to raise rates and solid gains in oil prices. Although Russian equities outperformed their emerging market peers in the wake of the Fed action, future gains from higher prices for raw materials and commodities might be offset somewhat by the central bank's decision to raise rates in an already slowing economy. "There is no doubt the (Russian central bank's) decision will ... lead to a general rise in interest rates in the money market," Ivan Sinelnikov, an economist at Gazprombank in Moscow, said. But on Friday, investors on the domestic bourses joined in the global celebration of hopes that the Fed decision will strengthen the U.S. economy. At 1410 GMT, Russia's dollar-based RTS share index had risen 5.99 percent to 1,573.80 points, its largest daily gain since May 2010, according to Reuters calculations. The rouble-denominated MICEX exchange rose 3.92 percent to 1,530.28 points. Both bourses were at their strongest since April. "Historically, the Russian market has showed a meaningful outperformance in response to quantitative easing programs, up 88 percent and 34 percent in Quantitative Easing 1 and Quantitative Easing 2," analysts at Citi wrote in a note. "Russia is a classic beta market: performing during quantitative easing and underperforming after it." On Thursday, the broad MSCIEF emerging markets index was up 3 percent. The rouble gained 1.84 percent to 30.69 against the dollar, its strongest in four months. The rouble also rose against the euro by 0.42 percent to 40.22, firming against the dollar-euro basket by 1.11 percent to 34.98. On Thursday, the central bank surprised the markets by raising all key interest rates by a quarter of a point, giving priority to taming inflation over supporting economic growth. "Since the policy rates hike has (almost) not been priced in, it should have positive implications for the local currency," Alexander Morozov, chief economist for Russia at HSBC in Moscow, said after the bank's decision. Higher rates make the rouble an attractive carry trade, financed by borrowing low-return currencies. While Morozov warns the rouble is not that cheap, it is likely to get more support next week when the September tax period kicks in, forcing exporters to sell their foreign currency revenues. "It's logical to expect that export sales at these levels will only intensify as the hoped for firming of the dollar has failed to materialise," analysts at ING in Moscow wrote in a note. Economists also expect that crude and commodity prices will remain high for the time being, aiding the rouble. "Loose monetary policy by the Fed and the European Central Bank, together with the growing tension in the Middle East will keep oil prices at favourable for the Russian economy level," Vladimir Tikhomirov, an economist at Oktritie bank, said. Friday rally in Moscow did not extend to rouble bonds. The Russian central bank's rate hike reduces profits on trading local rouble-denominated bonds, especially given the risk of more hikes to come - a possibility the bank hinted at in its statement. "The threat for the local (rouble bond) market does not come from a one-time rates hike, but their systematic rise," ING analysts wrote. Russian Eurobonds fared better, with most yields going down after the Fed decision buoyed U.S. Treasuries. Yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 fell to 2.87 percent on Friday, from as much as 3.02 on Thursday. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1530.28 57.68 3.92 9.13 RTS 1573.80 88.92 5.99 13.89 London ADRs 914.60 49.76 5.75 17.49 Emrg Mkt 1012.01 30.01 3.06 10.43 Indx MSCI Russia 849.70 42.62 5.28 15.33 Sberbank 97.10 4.35 4.69 23.13 VTB 0.06 0.00 4.76 0.99 Gazprom 168.69 5.70 3.50 -1.52 LUKOIL 2001.70 63.70 3.29 17.57 Rostelecom 130.72 4.19 3.31 -14.00 Dollar/Roub 30.69 -0.58 -1.84 -4.54 e Euro/Rouble 40.22 -0.17 -0.42 -3.64 Rouble 34.98 -0.39 -1.11 -4.08 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.74 7.72 0.26 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.09 5.59 5.05 rate All data taken from Reuters at 1410 percent GMT (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)