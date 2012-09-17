* Russian stock indexes down slightly after strong rally * Sberbank's $5 billion share issue creates short-term overhang * Rouble falls back after rally, outlook positive By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sept 17 A $5 billion share issue by top bank Sberbank led Russia's stock indexes to ease back early on Monday, with profit-taking by investors after Friday's strong post-Fed rally also weighing on the market. At 0740 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.1 percent to 1,533.9 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down 0.6 percent to 1,580.6 points. Shares in Sberbank, which announced a secondary public offering of 7.6 percent of its shares on Monday morning, were down 1.7 percent. The issue is expected to raise around $5 billion, making it the largest public share offering by a Russian company since 2007. It has been long awaited by investors, giving them an opportunity to invest in Russia's largest bank, and Europe's third largest by market capitalisation. The flotation also represents progress in Russia's ambitious but slow-moving privatisation programme, as it is the country's first major state asset sale since the sale of a 10 percent stake in bank VTB in February 2011. The offering was nevertheless dragging on both Sberbank shares and the wider market on Monday, reflecting the temporary overhang of supply. "We expect the price of the shares to fall in the near term due to the offering. We also expect negative near-term impact for shares of other emerging market banks as well as listings of Russian companies in other sectors," analysts at Alfa Bank said in a note. Analysts at Renaissance Capital saw the issue as a long-term plus for both Sberbank and the wider Russian equity market, as it signifies progress on economic reform. "We have the broader view that the Sberbank placement should not only help Sberbank to re-rate but will support a wider Russia market refocus and re-rating story," they wrote. The flotation comes as global equity markets have rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated last week that it would undertake a third round of monetary stimulus to boost the world's largest economy. Russia's traditionally volatile stock market was among the top perfomers on Friday, with the RTS gaining 8 percent as the Fed's actions boosted global demand for risk assets and commodities. Analysts said that a temporary retreat was to be expected on Monday morning because of profit-taking, but that prospects were good for sustained market momentum in the days and weeks ahead. "Our year-end target of 1,760 for the RTS index looks fully achievable," strategists at Uralsib Capital wrote. The rouble, which had also rallied strongly on Friday, fell in early trade. At 0740 GMT the rouble was down 0.5 percent to 30.63 against the dollar , down 0.2 percent to 40.15 against the euro, and down 0.3 percent to 34.91 against the euro-dollar currency basket. Analysts at ING said that in recent days the rouble has typically held steady during the day when local demand and supply balance out, but rallied during the evening on heavy demand from foreign investors. "Considering the optimism of non-residents regarding the rouble and the beginning of taxes, the level of 30 roubles per dollar could be reached," they wrote. The rouble typically strengthens during the second half of each month as major Russian companies stock up on local currency to pay end-of-month taxes. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1533.92 -1.46 -0.10 9.39 RTS 1580.58 -8.82 -0.55 14.38 London ADRs 918.45 -4.65 -0.50 17.98 Emrg Mkt Indx 1013.28 -0.79 -0.08 10.57 MSCI Russia 852.07 -4.98 -0.58 15.65 Sberbank 95.40 -1.65 -1.70 20.97 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -1.03 1.36 Gazprom 169.77 0.25 0.15 -0.89 LUKOIL 2026.90 15.70 0.78 19.05 Rostelecom 133.62 1.93 1.47 -12.09 Dollar/Rouble 30.63 0.15 0.49 -4.72 Euro/Rouble 40.15 0.08 0.20 -3.80 Rouble basket 34.91 0.12 0.34 -4.25 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.76 7.73 -0.04 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.29 5.79 4.60 All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT (Editing by Catherine Evans)