* Russian stock indexes down slightly after strong rally * Sberbank's $5 billion share issue creates short-term overhang * Rouble eases; central bank hike, taxes keep outlook firm (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Jason Bush and Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 17 A $5 billion share issue by top bank Sberbank dragged on Russia's stock indexes on Monday, with profit-taking by investors after Friday's strong post-Fed rally also weighing on the market. At 1332 GMT the dollar-traded RTS index was down 0.5 percent to 1,581.9 points, while the rouble-based MICEX slid 0.4 percent to 1,529.9 points , still holding to levels last seen in early May. Shares in Sberbank, which announced a secondary public offering of 7.6 percent of its shares on Monday morning, led the sell-off in blue-chips, losing 1.6 percent on the day. Sberbank shares stood at 95.5 roubles ($3.13) by 1332 GMT while the majority of orders for the stake were coming in at around 93.5 roubles per share or higher, market sources said. The issue is expected to raise around $5 billion, making it the largest public share offering by a Russian company since 2007 and reflecting keen interest in Russia's largest bank, and Europe's third largest by market capitalisation. Even so, the temporary overhang of supply and a desire by existing investors to lock in profits held back Sberbank shares and the wider market on Monday. "Foreign clients keep on selling Sberbank shares for the third session in a row as many prefer to lock in profits and ditch risks," said Dmitry Ryzhov, head of Alfa Bank sales for non-residents. Sberbank's flotation represents progress in Russia's ambitious but slow-moving privatisation programme, as it is the country's first major state asset sale since the sale of a 10 percent stake in bank VTB in February 2011. VTB shares were down 1.3 percent on Monday. "We have the broader view that the Sberbank placement should not only help Sberbank to re-rate but will support a wider Russia market refocus and re-rating story," analysts at Renaissance Capital wrote. Russia's traditionally volatile stock market was among the top performers on Friday, with the RTS gaining 8 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would undertake a third round of monetary stimulus to boost the world's largest economy, boosting global demand for risk assets and commodities. Analysts predicted a temporary retreat on Monday because of profit-taking, but strategists at Uralsib Capital wrote: "Our year-end target of 1,760 for the RTS index looks fully achievable." The rouble weakened on Monday, shedding 0.2 percent to 30.54 against the dollar, although still hovering at its strongest levels since May, reached after the Bank of Russia tightened its monetary policy last week. The central bank raised all of its key interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday, in a surprise move that reflected its concern about inflation after consumer price growth overshot its 6 percent target. "Given the Bank of Russia rate hike and the latest decision by the Fed, the rouble feels well ahead of this month's tax duties and October quarterly tax payments," said Denis Korshilov, head of fixed income, currencies and commodities at Citi in Moscow. The rouble typically strengthens during the second half of each month as major Russian companies stock up on local currency to pay month- and quarter-end taxes. "Capital outflows are underway but that doesn't mean that the rouble will weaken to 32 per dollar. It just means that the dollar will not drop to 28 roubles," said Korshilov. Central Bank Deputy Chairman Sergei Shvetsov said the sale of the stake in Sberbank will not have an impact on the currency market and the funds raised will be channelled into the central bank's reserves. Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.1 percent to 40.13, and weakened down 0.2 percent to 34.85 to the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's gauge of the currency market. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1529.91 -5.47 -0.36 9.11 RTS 1581.88 -7.52 -0.47 14.47 London ADRs 917.05 -6.05 -0.66 17.80 Emrg Mkt Indx 1013.90 -0.17 -0.02 10.64 MSCI Russia 851.67 -5.38 -0.63 15.60 Sberbank 95.47 -1.58 -1.63 21.06 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -1.30 1.09 Gazprom 169.17 -0.35 -0.21 -1.24 LUKOIL 2031.40 20.20 1.00 19.32 Rostelecom 132.05 0.36 0.27 -13.13 Dollar/Rouble 30.54 0.06 0.20 -5.00 Euro/Rouble 40.13 0.06 0.14 -3.86 Rouble basket 34.85 0.06 0.17 -4.41 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.74 7.72 0.06 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.39 5.89 4.60 All data taken from Reuters at 1332 GMT ($1 = 30.4837 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Jason Bush and Zlata Garasyuta)