* Russian stock indexes fall back after oil price tumbles
* Sberbank rallies as $5 billion share offer approaches end
* Rouble weakens on back of lower oil price
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian equities and the rouble lost ground for
the second day on Tuesday morning, hit by a steep decline in international oil
prices, as optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new QE3 programme gives way
to greater caution.
Shares in Sberbank, which is closing the order book today for its
$5 billion secondary public offer, bucked the negative market trend, rising by
0.6 percent.
At 0810 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index had lost 1.4 percent to
1560.5 points, while the rouble-denominated MICEX index had declined 0.1
percent to 1529.4 points.
Russian equities are falling against the background of a steep decline in
the price of oil, Russia's main export. Brent slid $3 on Monday to below
$114 per barrel, and continued to ease back on Tuesday morning.
The downward correction in Russian stocks follows a market surge at the end
of last week, reflecting the sensitivity of Russia's volatile market to changes
in global risk appetite. This is now taking a more cautious turn as investors
continue to mull the fragile state of the global economy.
Market sources said Sberbank's order book had been covered by Monday evening
in Moscow, with bids coming in at 93.5 roubles per share or higher, above the
minimum sale price of 91 roubles per share.
"Overall, the market was remarkably well-behaved in the face of the mammoth
offering," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a Tuesday morning note.
"In our view, the stock is set to rally after the placement when the price
overhang cap is lifted. Still, we do not expect it to outperform the market
significantly."
Shares in state-owned telco Rostelecom also defied the market
trend, rising by 1.6 percent, after a Russian court ruled in favour of minority
shareholders who are seeking to block a stock option programme for board
members.
The slide in the oil price also took a significant toll on the rouble. At
0810 GMT the Russian currency had declined by 1.1 percent to 30.94 against the
dollar.
The rouble was also down 0.7 percent to 40.46 against the euro
, and by 0.9 percent to 35.22 against the euro-dollar currency
basket.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1529.41 -0.95 -0.06 9.07
RTS 1560.54 -21.68 -1.37 12.93
London ADRs 905.95 -12.09 -1.32 16.38
Emrg Mkt 1007.43 -5.20 -0.51 9.93
Indx
MSCI Russia 840.39 -10.12 -1.19 14.07
Sberbank 96.19 0.62 0.65 21.98
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.57 0.22
Gazprom 168.40 -0.86 -0.51 -1.69
LUKOIL 2013.40 -20.20 -0.99 18.26
Rostelecom 134.20 2.09 1.58 -11.71
Dollar/Roub 30.94 0.35 1.14 -3.76
e
Euro/Rouble 40.46 0.27 0.66 -3.06
Rouble 35.22 0.31 0.90 -3.40
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.75 7.73 0.17 7.60
10-yr bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 5.64 6.14 5.39
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0810 GMT
(Reporting by Jason Bush; editing by Stephen Nisbet)