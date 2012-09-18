* Russian stock indexes fall back after oil price tumbles * Sberbank rallies as $5 billion share offer approaches end * Rouble weakens on back of lower oil price By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian equities and the rouble lost ground for the second day on Tuesday morning, hit by a steep decline in international oil prices, as optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new QE3 programme gives way to greater caution. Shares in Sberbank, which is closing the order book today for its $5 billion secondary public offer, bucked the negative market trend, rising by 0.6 percent. At 0810 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index had lost 1.4 percent to 1560.5 points, while the rouble-denominated MICEX index had declined 0.1 percent to 1529.4 points. Russian equities are falling against the background of a steep decline in the price of oil, Russia's main export. Brent slid $3 on Monday to below $114 per barrel, and continued to ease back on Tuesday morning. The downward correction in Russian stocks follows a market surge at the end of last week, reflecting the sensitivity of Russia's volatile market to changes in global risk appetite. This is now taking a more cautious turn as investors continue to mull the fragile state of the global economy. Market sources said Sberbank's order book had been covered by Monday evening in Moscow, with bids coming in at 93.5 roubles per share or higher, above the minimum sale price of 91 roubles per share. "Overall, the market was remarkably well-behaved in the face of the mammoth offering," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a Tuesday morning note. "In our view, the stock is set to rally after the placement when the price overhang cap is lifted. Still, we do not expect it to outperform the market significantly." Shares in state-owned telco Rostelecom also defied the market trend, rising by 1.6 percent, after a Russian court ruled in favour of minority shareholders who are seeking to block a stock option programme for board members. The slide in the oil price also took a significant toll on the rouble. At 0810 GMT the Russian currency had declined by 1.1 percent to 30.94 against the dollar. The rouble was also down 0.7 percent to 40.46 against the euro , and by 0.9 percent to 35.22 against the euro-dollar currency basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1529.41 -0.95 -0.06 9.07 RTS 1560.54 -21.68 -1.37 12.93 London ADRs 905.95 -12.09 -1.32 16.38 Emrg Mkt 1007.43 -5.20 -0.51 9.93 Indx MSCI Russia 840.39 -10.12 -1.19 14.07 Sberbank 96.19 0.62 0.65 21.98 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.57 0.22 Gazprom 168.40 -0.86 -0.51 -1.69 LUKOIL 2013.40 -20.20 -0.99 18.26 Rostelecom 134.20 2.09 1.58 -11.71 Dollar/Roub 30.94 0.35 1.14 -3.76 e Euro/Rouble 40.46 0.27 0.66 -3.06 Rouble 35.22 0.31 0.90 -3.40 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.75 7.73 0.17 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.64 6.14 5.39 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0810 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush; editing by Stephen Nisbet)