* Russian stock indexes fall back after oil price tumbles * Sberbank's $5.2 billion share offer weighs on market * Rouble weakens on back of lower oil price (Updates prices, adds details and comment) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian equities and the rouble lost ground for the second day on Tuesday, hit by a steep decline in international oil prices, as optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new QE3 programme gives way to greater caution. The need to raise cash to participate in a $5.2 billion share issue by Sberbank, which closed its order book today, also weighed on Russian equities. At 1435 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index had lost 2.1 percent to 1549.2 points, while the rouble-denominated MICEX index had declined 1.0 percent to 1515.8 points. Shares in Sberbank were down 0.9 percent. Russian equities are falling against the background of a decline in the price of oil, Russia's main export. Brent hovered just below $114 per barrel on Tuesday, having slid $3 on Monday. The downward correction in Russian stocks follows a market surge at the end of last week, reflecting the sensitivity of Russia's volatile market to changes in global risk appetite. This is now taking a more cautious turn as investors continue to mull the fragile state of the global economy. Russian stocks are also being weighed down by the large Sberbank offer, traders said, as this has led investors to sell shares in other Russian companies in order to raise funds in order to participate in the issue. "Now all activity is devoted to the Sberbank secondary public offer: part of investors are reducing their positions in high-beta stocks because of this," said a trader at a large Western bank in Moscow. Sberbank's order book was closed at 1330 GMT, with sources close to the issue saying that the price range had been set at 92-94 roubles per share, with final pricing to be announced later on Tuesday evening. The announced price range implies a small discount to the market price, which was just under 95 roubles per share on Tuesday evening. "Overall, the market was remarkably well-behaved in the face of the mammoth offering," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a Tuesday morning note. "In our view, the stock is set to rally after the placement when the price overhang cap is lifted. Still, we do not expect it to outperform the market significantly." Shares in state-owned telco Rostelecom defied the market trend, rising by 2 percent, after a Russian court ruled in favour of minority shareholders who are seeking to block a stock option programme for board members. The slide in the oil price also took a significant toll on the rouble. At 1435 GMT the Russian currency had declined by 1 percent to 30.90 against the dollar. The rouble was also down 0.3 percent to 40.33 against the euro , and by 0.7 percent to 35.15 against the euro-dollar currency basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1515.79 -14.57 -0.95 8.10 RTS 1549.19 -33.03 -2.09 12.11 London 896.72 -21.32 -2.32 15.19 ADRs Emrg Mkt 1007.18 -5.45 -0.54 9.91 Indx MSCI 834.81 -15.70 -1.85 13.31 Russia Sberbank 94.67 -0.90 -0.94 20.05 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -2.20 -1.41 Gazprom 167.94 -1.32 -0.78 -1.96 LUKOIL 1993.60 -40.00 -1.97 17.10 Rostelecom 134.78 2.67 2.02 -11.33 Dollar/Rou 30.90 0.31 1.03 -3.87 le Euro/Roubl 40.33 0.14 0.34 -3.37 Rouble 35.15 0.23 0.67 -3.61 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.76 7.73 0.12 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.49 5.99 5.39 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1435 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush, additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; editing by Stephen Nisbet)