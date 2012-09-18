* Russian stock indexes fall back after oil price tumbles
* Sberbank's $5.2 billion share offer weighs on market
* Rouble weakens on back of lower oil price
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 18 Russian equities and the rouble lost ground for
the second day on Tuesday, hit by a steep decline in international oil prices,
as optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new QE3 programme gives way to
greater caution.
The need to raise cash to participate in a $5.2 billion share issue by
Sberbank, which closed its order book today, also weighed on Russian
equities.
At 1435 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index had lost 2.1 percent to
1549.2 points, while the rouble-denominated MICEX index had declined 1.0
percent to 1515.8 points. Shares in Sberbank were down 0.9 percent.
Russian equities are falling against the background of a decline in the
price of oil, Russia's main export. Brent hovered just below $114 per
barrel on Tuesday, having slid $3 on Monday.
The downward correction in Russian stocks follows a market surge at the end
of last week, reflecting the sensitivity of Russia's volatile market to changes
in global risk appetite. This is now taking a more cautious turn as investors
continue to mull the fragile state of the global economy.
Russian stocks are also being weighed down by the large Sberbank offer,
traders said, as this has led investors to sell shares in other Russian
companies in order to raise funds in order to participate in the issue.
"Now all activity is devoted to the Sberbank secondary public offer: part of
investors are reducing their positions in high-beta stocks because of this,"
said a trader at a large Western bank in Moscow.
Sberbank's order book was closed at 1330 GMT, with sources close to the
issue saying that the price range had been set at 92-94 roubles per share, with
final pricing to be announced later on Tuesday evening.
The announced price range implies a small discount to the market price,
which was just under 95 roubles per share on Tuesday evening.
"Overall, the market was remarkably well-behaved in the face of the mammoth
offering," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a Tuesday morning note.
"In our view, the stock is set to rally after the placement when the price
overhang cap is lifted. Still, we do not expect it to outperform the market
significantly."
Shares in state-owned telco Rostelecom defied the market trend,
rising by 2 percent, after a Russian court ruled in favour of minority
shareholders who are seeking to block a stock option programme for board
members.
The slide in the oil price also took a significant toll on the rouble. At
1435 GMT the Russian currency had declined by 1 percent to 30.90 against the
dollar.
The rouble was also down 0.3 percent to 40.33 against the euro
, and by 0.7 percent to 35.15 against the euro-dollar currency
basket.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1515.79 -14.57 -0.95 8.10
RTS 1549.19 -33.03 -2.09 12.11
London 896.72 -21.32 -2.32 15.19
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 1007.18 -5.45 -0.54 9.91
Indx
MSCI 834.81 -15.70 -1.85 13.31
Russia
Sberbank 94.67 -0.90 -0.94 20.05
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -2.20 -1.41
Gazprom 167.94 -1.32 -0.78 -1.96
LUKOIL 1993.60 -40.00 -1.97 17.10
Rostelecom 134.78 2.67 2.02 -11.33
Dollar/Rou 30.90 0.31 1.03 -3.87
le
Euro/Roubl 40.33 0.14 0.34 -3.37
Rouble 35.15 0.23 0.67 -3.61
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.76 7.73 0.12 7.60
10-yr bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 5.49 5.99 5.39
rate
(Reporting by Jason Bush, additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; editing by
Stephen Nisbet)