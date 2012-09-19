* RTS, MICEX indexes down for third straight day * Sberbank shares drop after govt stake sale * Rouble up across the board, local tax payments help By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 19 The Russian stock market declined for the third day in a row on Wednesday, dragged down by a fall in the country's No.1 lender Sberbank, parts of which have been sold off by the government. The dollar-based RTS index lost 0.35 percent to 1,542.3 points by 0827 GMT and its rouble-traded peer MICEX shed 0.4 percent to 1,509.4 points, heading away from its strongest levels since May hit last week. Shares in blue-chip Sberbank underperformed, losing 0.9 percent on the day, after the state sold a $5 billion stake in the bank, the country's largest and Europe's third biggest lender. Analysts at Renaissance Capital had dubbed the sale "the hottest offering of the year". The offer price was set at 93 roubles ($3.04) per share, in the middle of a range of 92-94 roubles per share investors had been guided to expect and below the market price of 94.55 roubles. The Sberbank offer had prompted investors to sell other assets, particularly shares, in order to raise funds to participate in the issue. The market turnover stood at 28.5 billion roubles by 0827 GMT, with Sberbank shares accounting for 12 billion roubles, or 42 percent of the overall turnover. The deal, however, is seen supporting the Russian stock market in the longer term. A trader at a Western bank in Moscow said Sberbank share weakness could be linked to speculators' willingness to lock in profits. Slight pressure on Sberbank share prices is also expected due to discount of the offered price to Tuesday's market close, analysts at Alfa Bank said in a note. "We expect, however, that this mild negative pressure could be more than offset by the removal of the share overhang, possible oversubscription in the offering, potential covering of short positions, and the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary policy easing that has lifted Asian markets this morning," Alfa Bank said in note before European trading. The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its asset purchase programme, as prospects of a near-term recovery in the world's third largest economy faded due to weakening exports and fall-out from a territorial dispute with China. This move lent support to risky assets, pushing oil prices higher, which in turn bolstered the rouble. The rouble firmed 0.1 percent to 30.93 versus the dollar and gained 0.1 percent to 40.38 against the euro. Versus a euro-dollar basket, the rouble had added 0.1 percent to 35.18 , inching closer to its strongest since May of 34.79 touched last week. "The Bank of Japan decision served as a reason for optimism. Together with the tax payment period we do not exclude that the rouble's rise could continue to the end of the week," said Anton Zakharov, an analyst at Promsvyazbank. "We retain our forecast that the rouble could firm to 29.80 per dollar by the end of the month," he said. In the second half of every month, the rouble usually gains support from export-focused companies that convert dollars and euros to meet local liabilities. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1509.40 -5.90 -0.39 7.64 RTS 1542.31 -5.43 -0.35 11.61 London ADRs 891.86 -4.47 -0.50 14.57 Emrg Mkt Indx 1011.98 5.14 0.51 10.43 MSCI Russia 829.06 -2.48 -0.30 12.53 Sberbank 93.91 -0.85 -0.90 19.08 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -2.44 -4.07 Gazprom 166.85 -0.91 -0.54 -2.60 LUKOIL 1980.00 -10.00 -0.50 16.30 Rostelecom 133.95 -0.46 -0.34 -11.88 Dollar/Rouble 30.93 -0.02 -0.07 -3.80 Euro/Rouble 40.38 -0.05 -0.12 -3.26 Rouble basket 35.18 -0.04 -0.10 -3.52 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.76 7.75 0.02 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.09 5.59 5.44 All data taken from Reuters at 0827 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Lidia Kelly/Jeremy Gaunt)