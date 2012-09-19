* RTS, MICEX indexes down for third straight day * VTB shares drop after flotation call, Sberbank down * Rouble down across the board, hit by falling oil prices (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 19 The Russian stock market declined for the third day in a row on Wednesday, dragged down by a lasting fall in oil prices and a drop in the country's largest lenders VTB and Sberbank after a stake in the latter was sold off by the central bank. The dollar-based RTS index lost two percent to 1,517.2 points by 1347 GMT and its rouble-traded peer MICEX shed 1.3 percent to 1,495.5 points, heading farther away from its strongest levels since May hit last week. Russia's second-largest lender VTB underperformed, losing 3.5 percent after the bank said it was planning an at least $2 billion share sale, maybe in the spring, as it seeks to cash in on renewed interest in state-controlled groups. VTB would follow the country's largest and Europe's third biggest lender Sberbank, where the central bank sold a $5 billion stake in a deal, which had been dubbed by Renaissance Capital as "the hottest offering of the year". Sberbank shares were down 1.3 percent at 93.53 roubles, above the offer price which was set at 93 roubles ($3.04) per share, and within a range of 92-94 roubles per share investors had been guided to. The Sberbank offer had prompted investors to sell other assets, particularly shares, in order to raise funds to participate in the issue. Market turnover stood at 63.8 billion roubles by 1347 GMT, with Sberbank shares accounting for 27 billion roubles, or 42 percent of the total. The more powerful downside pressure on Wednesday came from commodity markets, where Brent crude price fell below $109 per barrel from nearly $118 seen last Friday. "The main negative factor for the Russian market is oil prices, which keep on falling without a strong reason. No new factors able to affect oil prices have emerged but the decline is going on," analysts at Absolut Bank said in a note. "That's why one could expect a further decline in Russia's stock indexes in the near term." The rouble also fell victim of oil prices, losing 0.6 percent to 31.14 versus the dollar and easing 0.4 percent to 40.57 against the euro. Versus a euro-dollar basket, the rouble weakened 0.5 percent to 35.38 , heading away from its strongest since May of 34.79 touched last week. "High volatility in the oil market remains a factor of risk, capable of boosting demand for foreign currencies not only from non-residents but also from local speculators," analysts at ING said in a note. Losses in the rouble, however, are set to be limited by month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert dollars and euros to meet local liabilities. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1495.53 -19.77 -1.30 6.65 RTS 1517.23 -30.51 -1.97 9.80 London ADRs 878.05 -18.28 -2.04 12.79 Emrg Mkt Indx 1009.94 3.10 0.31 10.21 MSCI Russia 815.94 -15.60 -1.88 10.75 Sberbank 93.53 -1.22 -1.29 18.60 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -3.48 -5.10 Gazprom 165.00 -2.76 -1.65 -3.68 LUKOIL 1962.60 -27.40 -1.38 15.28 Rostelecom 134.65 0.24 0.18 -11.41 Dollar/Rouble 31.14 0.19 0.62 -3.13 Euro/Rouble 40.57 0.14 0.35 -2.81 Rouble basket 35.38 0.17 0.48 -2.96 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.78 7.75 -0.08 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.14 5.64 5.44 All data taken from Reuters at 1347 GMT (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Lidia Kelly/Jeremy Gaunt)