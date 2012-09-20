* RTS, MICEX underperforming emerging markets * Sour global mood adds downward pressure * Losses in rouble limited by taxes By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Sept 20 Russian assets underperformed other emerging markets on Thursday, with expectations of further share issuance following Sberbank's successful placement knocking equity valuations and a further drop in the price of oil sending the rouble through a key downside level. This week's sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank, worth more than $5 billion, drew strong demand from international investors attracted by the lender's dominant position in the domestic market and potential to expand. Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday that it plans a $2 billion share sale, perhaps in the spring, and a series of other companies have hinted that they will also seek to place shares. "The problem is that with these ambitious fundraising plans, there has been relatively little new money invested into Russia funds this year," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog in Moscow. "That means most new issuance, if successfully placed, will have to be funded with sales elsewhere." According to recent tracking data from EPFR Global, Russia-dedicated funds saw their second-largest outflow this year in the week to Sept. 12, of $177.5 million. Sberbank's and VTB shares have been falling for most of this week, and were down 2.2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively on Thursday, helping drag down the broader Russian market. Sberbank's Moscow-traded shares are holding just above the price of 93 roubles at which they were sold this week. Russia's benchmark dollar-traded RTS index was down 1.9 percent at 1,489.42 points at 0755 GMT, while the rouble-denominated MICEX was down 0.6 percent at 1,489.58 points. The broad emerging market MSCIEF index was down 1.1 percent. A poor inventory report from the United States and data showing Chinese manufacturing activity remains weak added to pressure on the price of oil, Russia's key export, and helped sour sentiment towards risky assets globally. "Fear seems to prevail over greed in the minds of global investors," analysts at ING Bank wrote in a note. Brent crude fell more than $1 to just above $107 a barrel after Saudi Arabia's pledge earlier this week to bring down the price of oil. This was immediately reflected in the weakening of the rouble. The rouble on Thursday quickly fell through the psychologically important level of 31.50 per dollar, last seen on Sept. 11, trading 1.2 percent down on the day at 31.59. "It is possible that such a sudden movement will cause a voluntary or forced closure of the rouble's long positions, risking further acceleration dynamics," ING analysts wrote. "The hope of speculators lies in exporters for whom a weakening of the rouble is a gift before taxes." Russia's exporters must convert their dollar revenues to pay levies that fall in the last part of each month. Some 250 billion roubles ($8 billion) is expected to be sucked out of the money market on Thursday to pay quarterly value-added tax, according to calculations by Aton brokerage. The rouble lost 0.5 percent against the broadly weaker euro to 40.96 and it was down 0.85 percent at 35.81 against the dollar-euro basket. With the negative mood on equity and forex markets, analysts expected local debt markets to perform poorly as well, saying yields on most sovereign and corporate bonds were likely to rise. A number of companies have already taken advantage of the wave of optimism that followed last week's news of a new open-ended stimulus plan for the United States economy. On Wednesday alone, three Russian companies closed new deals. Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker, priced seven-year notes worth $500 million at a yield of 4.95 percent. Alfa Bank placed seven-year subordinated notes for $750 million at a yield of 7.50 percent and Gazprombank priced 15 billion roubles worth of three-year Eurobonds with an interest rate of 8.16 percent. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1489.58 -9.54 -0.64 6.23 RTS 1489.42 -28.16 -1.86 7.78 London ADRs 863.40 -13.31 -1.52 10.91 Emrg Mkt Indx 998.38 -11.06 -1.10 8.95 MSCI Russia 801.40 -14.31 -1.75 8.77 Sberbank 93.19 -0.59 -0.63 18.17 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -1.68 -6.13 Gazprom 163.47 -1.28 -0.78 -4.57 LUKOIL 1955.50 -7.00 -0.36 14.86 Rostelecom 136.30 1.29 0.96 -10.33 Dollar/Rouble 31.59 0.37 1.20 -1.75 Euro/Rouble 40.96 0.21 0.53 -1.85 Rouble basket 35.81 0.30 0.85 -1.80 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.83 7.79 0.02 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 4.89 5.39 5.15 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0755 GMT ($1 = 31.2149 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)