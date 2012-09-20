* RTS, MICEX down for forth day in a row * Sour global mood, weaker oil adds downward pressure * Losses in rouble limited by taxes (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Lidia Kelly and Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 20 The Russian stock market declined for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with expectations of further share issuance following Sberbank's successful placement knocking equity valuations and a further drop in the price of oil sending the rouble down. This week's sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank, worth more than $5 billion, drew strong demand from international investors attracted by the lender's dominant position in the domestic market and potential to expand. Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday that it plans a $2 billion share sale, perhaps in the spring, and a series of other companies have hinted that they will also seek to place shares. "The problem is that with these ambitious fundraising plans, there has been relatively little new money invested into Russia funds this year," said Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog in Moscow. "That means most new issuance, if successfully placed, will have to be funded with sales elsewhere." According to recent tracking data from EPFR Global, Russia-dedicated funds saw their second-largest outflow this year in the week to Sept. 12, of $177.5 million. Sberbank's and VTB shares have been falling for most of this week, and were down 0.1 percent and 1.1 percent respectively on Thursday, helping to drag down the broader Russian market. Russia's benchmark dollar-traded RTS index was down 0.6 percent at 1,508.6 points at 1407 GMT, while the rouble-denominated MICEX shed 0.2 percent to 1,495.9 points. A poor inventory report from the United States and data showing Chinese manufacturing activity remains weak added to pressure on the price of oil, Russia's key export, and helped to sour sentiment towards risky assets globally. "Fear seems to prevail over greed in the minds of global investors," analysts at ING Bank wrote in a note. Brent crude fell more than $10 in the last week to hover above $108.5 a barrel after Saudi Arabia's pledge earlier this week to bring down the price of oil. This was immediately reflected in the weakening of the rouble. "This week the rouble was steered by non-residents who were locking in profits in long rouble positions on the back of a rapid decline in oil prices after the rouble reached local maximums," said Artyom Biryukov, an analyst at HSBC in Moscow. The rouble weakened 0.4 percent to 31.34 against the dollar, heading away from its strongest since May of 30.50 hit last Friday.. On the flip side, month-end tax payments limited losses in the rouble by prompting export-focused companies to convert dollars and euros in order to meet local liabilities. "When rebounding, the dollar was actively sold by exporters who are preparing for tax payments. This has partially strained the market," analysts at Nordea bank said in a note. "While the oil price stays not far from $110 per barrel the dollar could continue trading close to levels of 31-31.5 roubles," they said. According to Raiffeisen bank estimates, tax duties by the end of the month could withdraw some 400 billion roubles from the system. Versus the globally weaker euro, the rouble firmed 0.5 percent to 40.55 and was steady at 35.48 against the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's gauge of the currency market. With the negative mood on equity and forex markets, analysts expected local debt markets to perform poorly as well, saying yields on most sovereign and corporate bonds were likely to rise. A number of companies have already taken advantage of the wave of optimism that followed last week's news of a new open-ended stimulus plan for the U.S. economy. On Wednesday alone, three Russian companies closed new deals. Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steelmaker, priced seven-year notes worth $500 million at a yield of 4.95 percent. Alfa Bank placed seven-year subordinated notes for $750 million at a yield of 7.50 percent and Gazprombank priced 15 billion roubles worth of three-year Eurobonds with an interest rate of 8.16 percent. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1495.87 -3.25 -0.22 6.68 RTS 1508.60 -8.98 -0.59 9.17 London ADRs 874.44 -2.27 -0.26 12.33 Emrg Mkt Indx 997.50 -11.94 -1.18 8.85 MSCI Russia 809.93 -5.78 -0.71 9.93 Sberbank 93.70 -0.08 -0.09 18.82 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -1.14 -5.66 Gazprom 164.10 -0.65 -0.39 -4.20 LUKOIL 1968.40 5.90 0.30 15.62 Rostelecom 135.69 0.68 0.50 -10.73 Dollar/Rouble 31.34 0.13 0.41 -2.51 Euro/Rouble 40.55 -0.20 -0.49 -2.85 Rouble basket 35.48 -0.02 -0.06 -2.68 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.79 7.76 0.26 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.24 5.74 5.15 All data taken from Reuters at 1407 GMT ($1 = 31.2149 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov; editing by Stephen Nisbet)