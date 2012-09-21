* Russian indexes struggle to find direction despite oil price rise * Rosneft confirms BP interest in stake as part of TNK-BP deal * Rouble strengthens on oil, taxes By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's stocks were mixed on Friday, helped by an overnight recovery in the oil price, but weighed down by continuing uncertainty over the fragile state of the oil market. At 1450 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had shed 0.2 percent to 1496.7 points, failing to hold itself about the psychologically important threshold of 1500 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index had risen by 0.5 percent to 1522.63 points. The Russian market has corrected downwards this week. After gaining 8 percent last week after Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke announced a new round of quantitative easing, the RTS has shed 4 percent this week. "It's a typical picture: after a rise the market in the course of the week returns towards its previous levels, and then the rise begins again," said Alexander Bokhin from IT Prospekt. The market has been dragged down by a sizeable decline in the oil price, as well as by a $5.2 billion share issue from state banking giant Sberbank that absorbed investors' funds, and has raised the prospect of more share issues by other Russian companies that creates a risk of share overhangs. The oil price recovered on Friday to nearly $111 per barrel from Thursday's low of $107, but it remains down some $6 on the beginning of the week, as the euphoria over a new round of quantitative easing fades, and following weak manufacturing data from the U.S. and China. Russian analysts were nevertheless hopeful that the Russian market would resume its upward direction next week. "I think that in the next 3-4 weeks the market will rise," said a trader at a large Western bank in Moscow. "Last Friday such a large jump happened simply because of the closing of short positions. Now money will come gradually, the process has already begun." Shares in Rosneft appeared little moved by confirmation that the company is negotiating to exchange a stake in itself for BP's holding in Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP. Rosneft shares fell by 0.7 percent, in line with other major Russian energy stocks, which are being weighed down by the uncertainties over the oil market. While BP's entry into Rosneft would potentially lead to management improvements at the Russian company, analysts have also expressed concerns over the increase in Rosneft's debt burden that would result from its acquisition of BP's holding in TNK-BP, worth some $30 billion. The rouble strengthened on Friday, helped by the oil price recovery and preparations for end-of-month taxes, which require Russian companies to convert export earnings into roubles. At 1450 GMT the rouble had gained 0.7 percent to 31.05 against the dollar and 0.3 percent to 40.38 against the euro, while gaining 0.5 percent to 35.25 against the euro-dollar currency basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1496.65 -2.63 -0.18 6.73 RTS 1522.63 6.75 0.45 10.19 London 883.11 5.51 0.63 13.44 ADRs Emrg Mkt 1008.00 9.73 0.97 10.00 Indx MSCI 818.24 4.50 0.55 11.06 Russia Sberbank 94.16 0.39 0.42 19.40 VTB 0.06 0.00 1.40 -3.89 Gazprom 163.80 -1.05 -0.64 -4.38 LUKOIL 1943.50 -18.30 -0.93 14.16 Rostelecom 138.80 2.07 1.51 -8.68 Dollar/Rou 31.05 -0.21 -0.67 -3.41 le Euro/Roubl 40.38 -0.11 -0.27 -3.25 Rouble 35.25 -0.16 -0.46 -3.33 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.76 7.74 0.17 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.34 5.84 5.25 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1450 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Toby Chopra)