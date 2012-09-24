* Russian stocks decline as commodity prices soften
* End-of-month tax payments to support rouble
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian stock indexes fell on Monday, while the
rouble weakened, dragged down by lower commodity prices and jitters on global
markets emanating from the euro zone and China.
At 0740 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had shed 0.6 percent
to 1487.5 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down 1.2 percent
to 1503.9 points.
Russian markets have been hit by a decline in the price of oil, with Brent
falling towards $110 per barrel on Monday compared with around $111.5 on
Friday.
Oil and other commodity prices were hurt by uncertainty as to when Spain
will seek external aid, a Franco-German summit at the weekend that highlighted
continuing divisions over a European banking union, and by fears about the
slowing pace of China's economy.
Monday's falls come after a week in which MICEX shed 2.6 percent and the RTS
4.2 percent, suggesting that optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new
programme of quantitative easing has proved short-lived.
"The stimulating measures can't provide long-term support to markets without
structural reforms. The dynamic of the Russian equity market last week only
confirms this point of view," wrote Mark Bradford, analyst at BKS, in a Monday
morning note.
However, analysts at Troika Dialog saw prospects for the Russian market
being supported by higher oil prices this week, as the leaders of Iran, Israel
and the United States address the United Nations, highlighting mounting tensions
over Iran's nuclear programme.
The rouble also lost ground on Monday morning, with weaker commodity prices
outweighing the positive impact on rouble demand of end-of-month tax payments.
At 0740 GMT the rouble was down 0.6 percent to 31.23 against the dollar
, and 0.2 percent to 40.48 against the euro, losing
0.4 percent to 35.39 against the euro-dollar currency basket.
"By tradition Monday morning sees good demand for foreign currency from
local names. However, export sales for paying Mineral Extraction Tax on Tuesday
will probably put out this 'fire'," analysts at ING wrote on Monday.
On Tuesday Russian companies are due to pay some 200 billion roubles ($6.4
billion) in Mineral Extraction Tax, with 150 billion roubles in profit tax
falling due on Friday, requiring them to sell hard currency export earnings to
buy roubles.
Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change
on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1487.52 -9.13 -0.61 6.08
RTS 1503.90 -18.73 -1.23 8.83
London ADRs 873.16 -9.95 -1.13 12.17
Emrg Mkt Indx 1004.20 -2.40 -0.24 9.58
MSCI Russia 809.01 -9.42 -1.15 9.81
Sberbank 93.68 -0.48 -0.51 18.79
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.98 -4.82
Gazprom 162.40 -1.40 -0.85 -5.20
LUKOIL 1927.70 -15.80 -0.81 13.23
Rostelecom 139.40 0.60 0.43 -8.29
Dollar/Rouble 31.23 0.19 0.63 -2.85
Euro/Rouble 40.48 0.10 0.24 -3.01
Rouble basket 35.39 0.15 0.43 -2.94
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.77 7.75 0.01 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.35 5.85 5.00
All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Stephen Nisbet)