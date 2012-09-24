* Russian stocks decline as commodity prices soften * End-of-month tax payments to support rouble By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian stock indexes fell on Monday, while the rouble weakened, dragged down by lower commodity prices and jitters on global markets emanating from the euro zone and China. At 0740 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had shed 0.6 percent to 1487.5 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down 1.2 percent to 1503.9 points. Russian markets have been hit by a decline in the price of oil, with Brent falling towards $110 per barrel on Monday compared with around $111.5 on Friday. Oil and other commodity prices were hurt by uncertainty as to when Spain will seek external aid, a Franco-German summit at the weekend that highlighted continuing divisions over a European banking union, and by fears about the slowing pace of China's economy. Monday's falls come after a week in which MICEX shed 2.6 percent and the RTS 4.2 percent, suggesting that optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new programme of quantitative easing has proved short-lived. "The stimulating measures can't provide long-term support to markets without structural reforms. The dynamic of the Russian equity market last week only confirms this point of view," wrote Mark Bradford, analyst at BKS, in a Monday morning note. However, analysts at Troika Dialog saw prospects for the Russian market being supported by higher oil prices this week, as the leaders of Iran, Israel and the United States address the United Nations, highlighting mounting tensions over Iran's nuclear programme. The rouble also lost ground on Monday morning, with weaker commodity prices outweighing the positive impact on rouble demand of end-of-month tax payments. At 0740 GMT the rouble was down 0.6 percent to 31.23 against the dollar , and 0.2 percent to 40.48 against the euro, losing 0.4 percent to 35.39 against the euro-dollar currency basket. "By tradition Monday morning sees good demand for foreign currency from local names. However, export sales for paying Mineral Extraction Tax on Tuesday will probably put out this 'fire'," analysts at ING wrote on Monday. On Tuesday Russian companies are due to pay some 200 billion roubles ($6.4 billion) in Mineral Extraction Tax, with 150 billion roubles in profit tax falling due on Friday, requiring them to sell hard currency export earnings to buy roubles. Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1487.52 -9.13 -0.61 6.08 RTS 1503.90 -18.73 -1.23 8.83 London ADRs 873.16 -9.95 -1.13 12.17 Emrg Mkt Indx 1004.20 -2.40 -0.24 9.58 MSCI Russia 809.01 -9.42 -1.15 9.81 Sberbank 93.68 -0.48 -0.51 18.79 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.98 -4.82 Gazprom 162.40 -1.40 -0.85 -5.20 LUKOIL 1927.70 -15.80 -0.81 13.23 Rostelecom 139.40 0.60 0.43 -8.29 Dollar/Rouble 31.23 0.19 0.63 -2.85 Euro/Rouble 40.48 0.10 0.24 -3.01 Rouble basket 35.39 0.15 0.43 -2.94 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.77 7.75 0.01 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.35 5.85 5.00 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Stephen Nisbet)