* Russian stocks decline as commodity prices soften * End-of-month tax payments to support rouble (Updates prices, adds detail) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian stock indexes fell on Monday, while the rouble weakened, dragged down by lower commodity prices and jitters on global markets emanating from the euro zone and China. At 1400 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index had shed 0.8 percent to 1484.6 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down 1.3 percent to 1503.1 points. Russian markets have been hit by a decline in the price of oil, with Brent falling towards $110 per barrel on Monday compared with around $111.5 on Friday. Oil and other commodity prices were hurt by uncertainty as to when Spain will seek external aid, a Franco-German summit at the weekend that highlighted continuing divisions over a European banking union, and by fears about the slowing pace of China's economy. Monday's falls come after a week in which MICEX shed 2.6 percent and the RTS 4.2 percent, suggesting that optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new programme of quantitative easing has proved short-lived. "The stimulating measures can't provide long-term support to markets without structural reforms. The dynamic of the Russian equity market last week only confirms this point of view," wrote Mark Bradford, analyst at BKS, in a Monday morning note. However, analysts at Troika Dialog saw prospects for the Russian market being supported by higher oil prices this week, as the leaders of Iran, Israel and the United States address the United Nations, highlighting mounting tensions over Iran's nuclear programme. The rouble also lost ground against the dollar on Monday, with weaker commodity prices outweighing the positive impact on rouble demand of end-of-month tax payments. However, the rouble gained against the euro, which fell sharply after a disappointing survey of German business sentiment. At 0740 GMT the rouble was down 0.5 percent to 31.18 against the dollar , but up 0.3 percent to 40.25 against the euro, leaving the rouble down 0.1 percent to 35.26 against the euro-dollar currency basket. On Tuesday Russian companies are due to pay some 200 billion roubles ($6.4 billion) in Mineral Extraction Tax, with 150 billion roubles in profit tax falling due on Friday, requiring them to sell hard currency export earnings to buy roubles. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1484.63 -12.02 -0.80 5.88 RTS 1503.05 -19.58 -1.29 8.77 London 872.17 -10.94 -1.24 12.04 ADRs Emrg Mkt 1002.21 -4.39 -0.44 9.37 Indx MSCI 807.80 -10.63 -1.30 9.64 Russia Sberbank 93.98 -0.20 -0.21 19.17 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.92 -4.77 Gazprom 161.32 -2.48 -1.51 -5.83 LUKOIL 1937.70 -5.80 -0.30 13.81 Rosteleco 139.20 0.40 0.29 -8.42 Dollar/Ro 31.18 0.14 0.45 -3.03 ble Euro/Roub 40.25 -0.13 -0.32 -3.55 e Rouble 35.26 0.02 0.05 -3.30 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.80 7.76 -0.18 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.80 6.30 5.00 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Stephen Nisbet)