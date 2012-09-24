* Russian stocks decline as commodity prices soften
* End-of-month tax payments to support rouble
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russian stock indexes fell on Monday, while the
rouble weakened, dragged down by lower commodity prices and jitters on global
markets emanating from the euro zone and China.
At 1400 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index had shed 0.8 percent
to 1484.6 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down 1.3 percent
to 1503.1 points.
Russian markets have been hit by a decline in the price of oil, with Brent
falling towards $110 per barrel on Monday compared with around $111.5 on
Friday.
Oil and other commodity prices were hurt by uncertainty as to when Spain
will seek external aid, a Franco-German summit at the weekend that highlighted
continuing divisions over a European banking union, and by fears about the
slowing pace of China's economy.
Monday's falls come after a week in which MICEX shed 2.6 percent and the RTS
4.2 percent, suggesting that optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new
programme of quantitative easing has proved short-lived.
"The stimulating measures can't provide long-term support to markets without
structural reforms. The dynamic of the Russian equity market last week only
confirms this point of view," wrote Mark Bradford, analyst at BKS, in a Monday
morning note.
However, analysts at Troika Dialog saw prospects for the Russian market
being supported by higher oil prices this week, as the leaders of Iran, Israel
and the United States address the United Nations, highlighting mounting tensions
over Iran's nuclear programme.
The rouble also lost ground against the dollar on Monday, with weaker
commodity prices outweighing the positive impact on rouble demand of
end-of-month tax payments. However, the rouble gained against the euro, which
fell sharply after a disappointing survey of German business sentiment.
At 0740 GMT the rouble was down 0.5 percent to 31.18 against the dollar
, but up 0.3 percent to 40.25 against the euro,
leaving the rouble down 0.1 percent to 35.26 against the euro-dollar currency
basket.
On Tuesday Russian companies are due to pay some 200 billion roubles ($6.4
billion) in Mineral Extraction Tax, with 150 billion roubles in profit tax
falling due on Friday, requiring them to sell hard currency export earnings to
buy roubles.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1484.63 -12.02 -0.80 5.88
RTS 1503.05 -19.58 -1.29 8.77
London 872.17 -10.94 -1.24 12.04
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 1002.21 -4.39 -0.44 9.37
Indx
MSCI 807.80 -10.63 -1.30 9.64
Russia
Sberbank 93.98 -0.20 -0.21 19.17
VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.92 -4.77
Gazprom 161.32 -2.48 -1.51 -5.83
LUKOIL 1937.70 -5.80 -0.30 13.81
Rosteleco 139.20 0.40 0.29 -8.42
Dollar/Ro 31.18 0.14 0.45 -3.03
ble
Euro/Roub 40.25 -0.13 -0.32 -3.55
e
Rouble 35.26 0.02 0.05 -3.30
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.80 7.76 -0.18 7.60
10-yr
bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 5.80 6.30 5.00
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Stephen Nisbet)