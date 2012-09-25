* RTS, MICEX gain, tracking energy gains
* Rouble supported by oil, taxes
* Worries about euro zone growth weigh
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian commodity-heavy bourses rose early on
Tuesday, displaying their heavy dependence on energy prices that saw broad
gains, while the rouble stayed stable supported by stronger oil and monthly
liability payments.
Concerns about global growth after Germany's weak business data and
uncertainty about bailout prospects for Greece and Spain kept gains in shares
limited, however, with the benchmark dollar-denominated RTS index up
0.54 percent to 1,517.77 points at 0725 GMT.
The rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.38 percent at 1,495.56 points.
The broad MSCIEF emerging markets index was down 0.1 percent.
"Brent and gold prices have risen this morning, as commodities have found
support in the substantial sums of money to be printed by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and possibly China's central bank
as well," analysts at Troika Dialog wrote in a note.
Brent futures climbed towards $110 per barrel, while U.S.
gold edged up to $1,768 an ounce. Spot gold was little changed at
$1,765 an ounce.
Shares of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft were up 0.6
percent, while global depository receipts of Russia's largest gold miner Polyus
Gold were up 1.0 percent.
Gains in oil and demand for the Russian currency that has been spurred by
monthly tax payments due this week have given temporary support for the rouble.
However, market players await stronger signals on what will happen with the euro
zone and crude prices, and are ready to ditch the rouble, or open new bets once
better informed.
"Wherever the wind blows, the rouble will go," said Andrei Mishko, from
Nomos Bank in Moscow.
He added that he envisages that the rouble will trade between 35.20 and
35.30 against the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to guide the
currency's nominal exchange rate.
At 0725 GMT, the rouble traded at 35.19 against the basket. It was
up 0.16 percent against the dollar at 31.11 and was 0.12 percent
stronger against the euro at 40.18.
The selling mode in Russia's sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate bonds
continued on Tuesday, albeit at a slower pace compared to previous sessions.
Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 saw its yield rising to 3.10
percent from 3.05 percent the previous session.
"There is no explicit desire to leave the market, but there are some
attempts to cut positions in the most liquid (Russia treasury) OFZs, which has
increased their yields," analyst at ING wrote in a note.
Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on
year
STOCKS
MICEX 1495.56 5.64 0.38 6.66
RTS 1517.77 8.19 0.54 9.83
London ADRs 880.81 4.92 0.56 13.15
Emrg Mkt Indx 1003.79 -0.58 -0.06 9.54
MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000 815.37 3.83 0.47 10.67
US>
Sberbank 94.28 0.11 0.12 19.55
VTB 0.06 0.00 0.09 -4.67
Gazprom 162.50 0.53 0.33 -5.14
LUKOIL 1960.70 17.20 0.89 15.17
Rostelecom 140.81 1.41 1.01 -7.36
Dollar/Rouble <RUBUTSTN=M 31.11 -0.05 -0.16 -3.23
X>
Euro/Rouble <EURRUBTN=M 40.18 -0.05 -0.12 -3.73
X>
Rouble basket 35.19 -0.05 -0.14 -3.49
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7.88 7.74 -0.42 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5.85 6.35 5.79
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0725 GMT
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by
Stephen Nisbet)