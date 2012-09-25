* RTS, MICEX gain, tracking energy gains * Rouble supported by oil, taxes * Worries about euro zone growth weigh By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian commodity-heavy bourses rose early on Tuesday, displaying their heavy dependence on energy prices that saw broad gains, while the rouble stayed stable supported by stronger oil and monthly liability payments. Concerns about global growth after Germany's weak business data and uncertainty about bailout prospects for Greece and Spain kept gains in shares limited, however, with the benchmark dollar-denominated RTS index up 0.54 percent to 1,517.77 points at 0725 GMT. The rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.38 percent at 1,495.56 points. The broad MSCIEF emerging markets index was down 0.1 percent. "Brent and gold prices have risen this morning, as commodities have found support in the substantial sums of money to be printed by the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and possibly China's central bank as well," analysts at Troika Dialog wrote in a note. Brent futures climbed towards $110 per barrel, while U.S. gold edged up to $1,768 an ounce. Spot gold was little changed at $1,765 an ounce. Shares of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft were up 0.6 percent, while global depository receipts of Russia's largest gold miner Polyus Gold were up 1.0 percent. Gains in oil and demand for the Russian currency that has been spurred by monthly tax payments due this week have given temporary support for the rouble. However, market players await stronger signals on what will happen with the euro zone and crude prices, and are ready to ditch the rouble, or open new bets once better informed. "Wherever the wind blows, the rouble will go," said Andrei Mishko, from Nomos Bank in Moscow. He added that he envisages that the rouble will trade between 35.20 and 35.30 against the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to guide the currency's nominal exchange rate. At 0725 GMT, the rouble traded at 35.19 against the basket. It was up 0.16 percent against the dollar at 31.11 and was 0.12 percent stronger against the euro at 40.18. The selling mode in Russia's sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate bonds continued on Tuesday, albeit at a slower pace compared to previous sessions. Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 saw its yield rising to 3.10 percent from 3.05 percent the previous session. "There is no explicit desire to leave the market, but there are some attempts to cut positions in the most liquid (Russia treasury) OFZs, which has increased their yields," analyst at ING wrote in a note. Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1495.56 5.64 0.38 6.66 RTS 1517.77 8.19 0.54 9.83 London ADRs 880.81 4.92 0.56 13.15 Emrg Mkt Indx 1003.79 -0.58 -0.06 9.54 MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000 815.37 3.83 0.47 10.67 US> Sberbank 94.28 0.11 0.12 19.55 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.09 -4.67 Gazprom 162.50 0.53 0.33 -5.14 LUKOIL 1960.70 17.20 0.89 15.17 Rostelecom 140.81 1.41 1.01 -7.36 Dollar/Rouble <RUBUTSTN=M 31.11 -0.05 -0.16 -3.23 X> Euro/Rouble <EURRUBTN=M 40.18 -0.05 -0.12 -3.73 X> Rouble basket 35.19 -0.05 -0.14 -3.49 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.88 7.74 -0.42 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.85 6.35 5.79 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0725 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Stephen Nisbet)