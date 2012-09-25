* Rouble sees quick gains on oil, taxes * Stocks broadly rise, steel underperforms * Worries about euro zone growth weigh (Adds comment, latest prices) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's rouble gained strength against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday after a rise in oil prices, while Russian stocks were mixed, with utility and energy shares trading higher and steel stocks declining. Oil, Russia's chief export, rose more than $1 on Tuesday, responding to tension over Iran and concerns about the global economy. Brent futures traded above $111 per barrel. The Russian currency was up 0.54 percent to 30.99 against the dollar at 1350 GMT, up 0.25 percent versus the euro at 40.13 and up 0.39 percent at 35.10 against a basket of currencies the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. Monthly payments to tax authorities, which peaked on Tuesday, also helped the rouble to firm by forcing exporters to convert foreign currency revenues into roubles. "Gains in the oil market may continue in the coming days, but the tax period effect may end today," analysts at B&N Bank wrote in a note. They added the rouble may weaken to 35.40 against the basket in coming days, provided no major development in global and European economy takes place. Russia's dollar-denominated benchmark RTS index rose by 0.27 percent to 1,513.73 points, supported by higher commodity prices, but its rouble-traded MICEX index was down 0.32 percent at 1,485.10 points, suffering from the gains in the currency. Concerns about global growth kept share gains limited, however, with data on Monday showing weak German business sentiment and with uncertainty about bailout prospects for Greece and Spain as the three-year euro zone debt crisis dragged on. "We would like to see a more clear-cut position from the leading economy of the region (Germany) on mechanisms how to deal with the crisis as at the moment there is no step-by-step strategy," Mikhail Kuzin, an analyst at Raiffeisen Capital, wrote in a note. Kuzin nevertheless recommended taking on more risk. "We believe that in spite of Europe's problems, it is time to increase the share of stocks in portfolios. Preference is given to metals (stocks) and shares of financial companies." Utilities rose the most on Tuesday, with shares in power grid company MRSK leading the pack with 3.8 percent gains. Shares of steel producers, traditionally the first to respond to changes of risk perception in emerging markets, were down for the day, with Severstal , Russia's third-largest steelmaker, falling 0.6 percent. The metal and mining index on the MICEX exchange was down 0.57 percent. Prices fell for Russia's sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate bonds on Tuesday, albeit at a slower pace compared with previous sessions. The yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 rose to 3.08 percent from 3.05 percent the previous session. "There is no explicit desire to leave the market, but there are some attempts to cut positions in the most liquid (Russia treasury) OFZs, which has increased their yields," analyst at ING wrote in a note. Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1485.10 -4.82 -0.32 5.91 RTS 1513.73 4.15 0.27 9.54 London ADRs 876.07 0.18 0.02 12.54 Emrg Mkt Indx 1003.75 -0.62 -0.06 9.53 MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000PUS 813.37 1.83 0.23 10.40 Sberbank 93.82 -0.35 -0.37 18.97 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.66 -5.39 Gazprom 161.11 -0.86 -0.53 -5.95 LUKOIL 1943.00 -0.50 -0.03 14.13 Rostelecom 138.54 -0.86 -0.62 -8.86 Dollar/Rouble 30.99 -0.17 -0.54 -3.59 Euro/Rouble 40.13 -0.10 -0.25 -3.85 Rouble basket 35.10 -0.14 -0.39 -3.73 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.79 7.76 0.12 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6.05 6.55 5.79 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1350 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; editing by Stephen Nisbet and Jane Baird)