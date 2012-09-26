* Polls shows Russian shares to gain * On Wednesday, assets down across board * Shares pressured by global pessimism * Rouble down on sliding oil * Treasury bonds auction positive surprise (Adds poll, comment, latest prices) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russia's shares are poised to rally in coming months, a Reuters poll showed, but on Wednesday dropping crude prices and investors' waning confidence in the health of the global economy pushed Moscow assets down across the board. At 1430 GMT, the country's benchmark dollar-denominated RTS index was trading 3.47 percent lower at 1,458.47 points. That is to change, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who envisage the RTS index rising to 1,675 points by year-end, or nearly 14 percent higher from Wednesday. Investors are closely watching consequences of the stimulus actions recently taken by central banks across the world. But more market players are expressing concerns that a positive effect might be short-lived. "Looks like the party has not lasted for long, and this is surprising. It is unclear why unambiguous statements made by the ECB and the Fed had such a short-term influence on market players," said Evgeniy Monakhov, head of equity sales at Deutsche Bank in Moscow. Polled analysts remain optimistic that the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent stimulus measures will eventually have an impact, with extra liquidity benefiting Russian markets. On Wednesday, nonetheless, RTS's peer, the rouble-traded MICEX index, fell 2.63 percent during the session to 1,443.59 points, below the key support level of 1,480 analysts had seen as important for deciding future bets. "Russian bulls (lost) the growing momentum," Andrei Tolstousov, head of asset management at Grandis Capital, wrote in a note. Tolstousov reckons, that with Moscow's trading behaviour staying so acutely sensitive to developments on global markets, MICEX can soon go down to 1,430 points - a level last seen in early September before market euphoria over the U.S. Federal Reserve's new stimulus measures. The Russian bourses on Wednesday underperformed the broad emerging markets MSCIEF index which was down 1.3 percent, behaviour typical of a beta market that outperforms when there is wide global optimism and quantitative easing but underperforms when risk aversion returns. Steel and mining shares were among the top losers as has been traditional when investors start ditching risky assets. The metal and mining index on the MICEX exchange was down 3.5 percent. New-York-listed steel and coal miner Mechel led the pack of losers at MICEX, trading 5.7 percent lower, while the steel major Severstal was down 3.2 percent. The Russian rouble shared the fate of Moscow assets, losing additional firming support from the monthly liabilities payments that peaked on Tuesday. Falling crude prices - Russia's chief exports - sped up the rouble's slide. Front-month Brent futures have fallen below $109 a barrel, their second drop in three days, on worries that a fragile global economy could hit demand. The rouble was 1.0 percent down at 31.28 against the dollar on the day. It lost 0.14 percent versus the euro to trade at 40.16 and it was down 0.57 percent at 35.27 against the dollar-euro basket, which the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. The finance ministry's weekly OFZ treasury bonds sale, at which five-year papers worth 20 billion roubles ($646.20 million) were auctioned, was an unexpected success, attracting solid demand and selling below secondary market yields. "At the moment, there is a lot of homeless money in the West seeking to find any income, while Western markets offer lower yields," Danske Bank analyst Vladimir Miklashevsky said. Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1443.59 -39.02 -2.63 2.95 RTS 1458.47 -52.49 -3.47 5.54 London ADRs 844.24 -31.66 -3.61 8.45 Emrg Mkt Indx 988.25 -13.60 -1.36 7.84 MSCI Russia 783.81 -28.59 -3.52 6.39 Sberbank 91.11 -2.64 -2.82 15.53 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -4.29 -9.48 Gazprom 157.30 -3.57 -2.22 -8.17 LUKOIL 1899.10 -41.10 -2.12 11.55 Rostelecom 133.49 -3.51 -2.56 -12.18 Dollar/Rouble 31.28 0.32 1.02 -2.71 Euro/Rouble 40.16 0.06 0.14 -3.78 Rouble basket 35.27 0.20 0.57 -3.26 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.79 7.76 0.22 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6.10 6.60 6.05 All data taken from Reuters at 1430 GMT ($1 = 30.9502 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Stephen Nisbet)