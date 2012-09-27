* MICEX down 0.3 pct, RTS up 0.1 pct * Rouble up across the board, tax duties help MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian stocks dipped to their lowest level in four weeks on Thursday, after an overnight fall below a support level, while the rouble inched higher thanks to month-end tax payments and recovery in oil prices. The rouble-denominated MICEX index fell 0.3 percent to 1,441.6 by 0850 GMT, its lowest since Sept. 5. The dollar-based RTS was up 0.05 percent at 1,457.8. The market has been returning to levels seen before a rally after the U.S. Federal reserve announced a new stimulus plan - QE3 - which will see it buy $40 billion of mortgage debt each month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially. "QE is now only a support for the market but not a momentum. After an overnight fall below support at 1,455 points the MICEX index will gradually slide to 1,440 points where a new support level will be found," Finam analyst Alexander Zalko said. Brokerage Alor said in a note that the external backdrop did not favour further selling, noting bulls were making attempts to steer the market higher. "Support for the MICEX index remains at 1,440 points and while the level withstands there is no sense in closing long positions," it said. Severstal shares outperformed, rising 0.6 percent after a report that Russia's third-largest steelmaker was planning a dollar-denominated Eurobond on Oct. 1. The rouble firmed, supported by month-end tax duties that usually prompt export-focused companies to sell dollars and euros to meet local liabilities. Raiffeisen Bank estimated income tax this week could withdraw around 140 billion roubles ($4.5 billion) from the system. The rouble rose 0.4 percent to 31.23 to the dollar and was up 0.1 percent to 40.21 to the euro. Measured against a euro-dollar basket, used by the central bank to track the currency market, the rouble strengthened 0.3 percent to 35.27. The rouble will likely remain in 31.0-31.3 range against the dollar this week if there are no substantial changes in the external market, ING analyst said in a note. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1441.59 -3.79 -0.26 2.81 RTS 1457.76 0.77 0.05 5.49 London ADRs 843.33 -2.32 -0.27 8.33 Emrg Mkt Indx 996.17 5.80 0.59 8.71 MSCI Russia 783.55 0.31 0.04 6.35 Sberbank 89.58 -1.18 -1.30 13.59 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.47 -9.39 Gazprom 156.56 -0.44 -0.28 -8.60 LUKOIL 1898.80 -15.70 -0.82 11.53 Rostelecom 132.21 -1.79 -1.34 -13.02 Dollar/Rouble 31.23 -0.14 -0.43 -2.84 Euro/Rouble 40.21 -0.06 -0.14 -3.66 Rouble basket 35.27 -0.10 -0.28 -3.26 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.79 7.79 0.26 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.75 6.25 6.10 Data taken from Reuters at 0850 GMT ($1 = 31.38 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Dan Lalor)