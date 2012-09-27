* MICEX, RTS indexes bounce off support levels * Severstal outperforms after report on Eurobond plan * Rouble up across the board, tax duties help (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian stocks rose on Thursday, after bouncing off strong support levels and catching up with a recovery in oil prices, while the rouble inched higher thanks to month-end tax payments. The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.16 percent to 1,455.46 by 1557 GMT, having recovered from a three-week low at 1,438.44. Brokerage Alor said in a note that the external backdrop did not favour further selling, noting bulls were making attempts to steer the market higher. "Support for the MICEX index remains at 1,440 points and while the level withstands there is no sense in closing long positions," it said. The dollar-based RTS was up 1.1 percent at 1,472.3. Weak data from the United States, including worse-than-expected second-quarter gross domestic product growth and the sharpest fall in new orders for durable goods in 3-1/2 years failed to pressure stocks markets. Indeed, the U.S. statistics underpinned hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent stimulus package was announced in time and will boost risky assets in the future. "Such GDP data (helps us) understand why the Fed has decided to launch QE3," Probusinessbank chief trader Evgeniy Volkov said, adding the upcoming end to the third quarter should see the market ahead "as 'bears could try to close short positions". The Russian market is still hovering at levels seen before a rally after the U.S. Federal reserve announced a new stimulus plan - QE3 - which will see it buy $40 billion of mortgage debt each month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially. "In the medium term, a possible (market) decline does not pose serious danger for bulls while the MICEX index holds above 1,400 points and the RTS remain higher than 1,385 points," analysts at Aton Line said in a note. Severstal shares outperformed, rising 1.2 percent after a report that Russia's third-largest steelmaker was planning a dollar-denominated Eurobond on Oct. 1. The rouble firmed, supported by month-end tax duties that usually prompt export-focused companies to sell dollars and euros to meet local liabilities. Raiffeisen Bank estimated income tax this week could withdraw around 140 billion roubles ($4.5 billion) from the system. The Russian currency rose 0.9 percent to 31.10 to the dollar and firmed 0.6 percent to 40.02 to the euro. Measured against a euro-dollar basket, used by the central bank to track the currency market, the rouble strengthened 0.7 percent to 35.11. "The rouble's rise accelerated in the second half of the day after a substantial selling of foreign currencies, which the currently thin market could not fully absorb," said Andrey Mishko, a dealer at Nomos Bank. "It might have triggered stop-losses in long positions. A rise in oil prices also played its role," he said. Brent crude prices rose above $111.5 per barrel ensuring inflows of foreign currencies into Russia's export-focused economy. The rouble will likely remain in 31.0-31.3 range against the dollar this week if there are no substantial changes in the external market, ING analyst said in a note. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change year-to-date STOCKS MICEX 1450.32 4.94 0.34 3.43 RTS 1472.30 15.31 1.05 6.54 London ADRs 851.89 6.24 0.74 9.43 Emrg Mkt Indx 997.97 7.60 0.77 8.90 MSCI Russia 790.87 7.63 0.97 7.34 Sberbank 89.60 -1.15 -1.27 13.62 VTB 0.05 0.00 1.05 -8.01 Gazprom 157.29 0.29 0.18 -8.18 LUKOIL 1912.70 -1.80 -0.09 12.35 Rostelecom 132.66 -1.34 -1.00 -12.72 Dollar/Rouble 31.10 -0.27 -0.87 -3.27 Euro/Rouble 40.02 -0.25 -0.61 -4.12 Rouble basket 35.11 -0.26 -0.74 -3.70 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.79 7.77 0.27 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.40 6.40 6.10 Data taken from Reuters at 1421 GMT ($1 = 31.38 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Dan Lalor)