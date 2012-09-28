* VTB shares down on news of share issue * Moscow stocks broadly up on Spain, oil * Rouble firms making assets attractive MOSCOW, Sept 28 Stocks of Russia's second largest bank VTB fell on Friday on news of the bank's additional share issue, while main bourses saw mainly gains and the rouble firmed against the dollar on improving crude prices and sentiment towards risks. At 1350 GMT, VTB shares were trading down 1.9 percent, underperforming the broad MICEX index that was trading 0.32 percent up at 1,457.70 points. On Friday, VTB's Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said that an additional share issue might come ahead of the bank's privatisation, discouraging investors from long bets on the company's shares. Shares on Russia's main indices were trading broadly higher, however, with the benchmark RTS index rising 0.36 percent to 1,480.10 points. "The main reason for the increase in investors' appetite towards risk came from the Spanish government to approve a package of economic reforms designed to improve the financial situation of the country," said Andrei Alekseev, head of asset management at Absolut Bank in Moscow. The broad optimism and higher oil prices, with Brent crude futures above $113 a barrel, lifted also the rouble. The Russian currency, heavily dependent on the price of oil as it is the country's main exports, strengthened 0.1 percent against the dollar to 31.06 . "The Russian markets, as usual in such situation, will receive additional support from the firming of the rouble on expectations of a reduction in capital flight from the country," Alekseev said. Net capital outflow has plagued Russia since the 2008-2009 crisis, with some $65 billion officially expected to leave the country this year. The rouble, however, gave up 0.5 percent to 40.18 against the euro . It was down 0.28 percent against the basket at 35.18. "With no big changes in the rouble fundamental outlook ... we believe that the rouble may see only short-term support starting late 2012 till early first half of 2013," ING analyst wrote in a note. They added that they envisage the rouble testing 34-34.50 against the basket in three-six months, but it will likely stay relatively stuck within 31-32 against the dollar. The Russian debt market was relatively quiet on Friday. The yield on Russia's Eurobond benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030, fell to 2.99 percent from 3.06 percent seen on Thursday. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1457.70 4.61 0.32 3.96 RTS 1480.10 5.34 0.36 7.11 London ADRs 855.56 1.81 0.21 9.90 Emrg Mkt 1002.86 4.50 0.45 9.44 Indx MSCI Russia 794.40 1.15 0.14 7.82 Sberbank 91.01 0.94 1.04 15.41 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -1.76 -9.75 Gazprom 157.62 0.13 0.08 -7.99 LUKOIL 1925.60 12.90 0.67 13.10 Rostelecom 135.03 2.29 1.73 -11.16 Dollar/Roubl 31.06 0.07 -0.05 -3.29 Euro/Rouble 40.18 0.21 0.53 -3.73 Rouble 35.18 0.10 0.28 -3.52 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.78 7.75 0.07 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 6.25 6.75 5.40 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1350 GMT (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)