* Rouble slightly up on oil, tax payments
* Russian stocks down ahead of U.S. banks' earnings report
MOSCOW, Oct 12 Russian shares were set to end the week in the
red on Friday, as investors remained cautious over the failing health of the
global economy, while the rouble was steady ahead of monthly tax payments.
At 0824 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index had shed 0.3 percent to
1,485 points and the rouble-based MICEX was down 0.3 percent to 1,458.
Market players saw quiet trading in the first half of the day and expect
earnings reports from U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo
to define sentiment at market close.
Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya underperformed the market
with a more than 1.0 percent fall, hurt by weak operating results for the third
quarter.
However, oil prices remain supportive of Russia's commodity heavy bourse,
hovering above $115 per barrel of Brent on the back of tensions between
Turkey and Syria and strong U.S. jobs data.
The rouble firmed in early trading but then steadied against the dollar at
30.99 and was marginally higher at 40.19 against the euro
and at 35.13 against the dollar-euro basket, which the central
bank uses as guidance for the rouble's nominal rate.
"Upcoming tax payments will support the rouble, but any disappointment of
investors may break the current trend," analysts at ING bank wrote in a note.
The rouble and the Mexican peso remain the most attractive currencies
for global investors, said Mikhail Paley, a trader at VTB Capital.
Goldman Sachs analysts see the rouble steady at 31.0 against the dollar in
three months, supported by a higher current account surplus, expectations of
another interest rate hike by the central bank and the liberalisation of the
local debt market.
"In our view, the rouble is becoming a high-yielding currency in the current
low-yield global environment," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a research
note.
Russia's local debt market remains attractive for foreign investors, with
the spread on six-year OFZ treasury bonds over Russia's rouble Eurobond maturing
in 2018 narrowing further to 65 basis points. Its 10-year bond
was trading at a bid-ask split of 7.65-7.33 percent.
"Non-residents' interest in the local market continues to rise ahead of
access being granted via Euroclear, supporting interest in swapping expensive
rouble Eurobonds in favor of the locally-traded OFZs, which carry a superior
yield," analysts at Sberbank investment research wrote in a note.
Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change
Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1458,36 -4,76 -0,33 4,00
RTS 1485,64 -4,77 -0,32 7,51
London ADRs 857,00 -0,65 -0,08 10,09
Emrg Mkt Indx 998,03 2,08 0,21 8,91
MSCI Russia 793,98 -1,36 -0,17 7,77
Sberbank 92,53 -0,11 -0,12 17,33
VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,29 -7,40
Gazprom 153,66 -0,59 -0,38 -10,30
LUKOIL 1938,00 -3,20 -0,16 13,83
Rostelecom 133,56 -1,41 -1,04 -12,13
Dollar/Rouble 30,99 -0,02 -0,07 -3,61
Euro/Rouble 40,19 -0,03 -0,08 -3,72
Rouble basket 35,13 -0,03 -0,08 -3,66
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7,65 7,33 -0,36 7,60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 6,35 6,85 6,30
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0824 GMT
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; editing by Patrick Graham)