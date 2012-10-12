* Rouble steady on oil, tax payments * Stocks down, steelmakers underperform (Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Maya Dyakina and Zlata Garasyuta MOSCOW, Oct 12 Russian stocks ended the week in the red with miners pressured by concerns over the global economic outlook and as investors stocked up with cash ahead of public share offerings. The rouble was steady, underpinned by upcoming monthly tax payments. At 1348 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index shed 1.4 percent to 1,469 points and the rouble-based MICEX was fell 1.4 percent to 1,442 points, leaving it down 2 percent on the week. Metal and mining companies were in the firing line, with Novolipetsk Steel down 3 percent and MMK off 3 percent. Coal miner Raspadskaya lost 2.3 percent, hurt by weak third quarter earnings. "Shares of steelmakers are the main outsiders. Realising that one can hardly expect a recovery in global demand, investors are continuing to sell the shares," said Alexei Golovtsov, the head of the analytical department at Uralsib Capital. Global demand for steel will slow next year because of weaker consumption growth in China and uncertainties from the European debt crisis, according to a report by the World Steel Association. Gazprom shares, which fell 1.2 percent, have lost 4 percent in the last four days, underperforming the market on speculation of major selling by a company owned by Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov. "There are rumors that it has sold already two thirds of his speculative position (in the stock)," a dealer at a Russian investment bank said. Alexei Bachurin, a senior trader at Renaissance capital, said Gazprom had lagged the market and became attractive for speculators when the United States announced a new bond-buying programme. but there was no substantial upturn in the price, disappointing some investors. Share trading volumes were on the low side this week, with market players preparing for an expected $2 billion IPO by telecommunications company Megafon. "Maybe, the trading is so light because of upcoming offerings (IPOs). It was a tough week for brokers," said Andrey Yarnyh, a trader at UBS. But oil prices remained supportive of Russia's commodity-heavy bourse, hovering above $115 per barrel of Brent on tensions between Turkey and Syria. The rouble firmed in early trading but then steadied against the dollar at 30.99 and was marginally higher at 40.21 against the euro and at 35.14 against its dollar-euro basket, which the central bank uses as guidance for the rouble's nominal rate. "Upcoming tax payments will support the rouble, but any disappointment of investors may break the current trend," analysts at ING bank wrote in a note. The rouble and the Mexican peso remain the most attractive currencies for global investors, said Mikhail Paley, a trader at VTB Capital. Goldman Sachs analysts see the rouble steady at 31.0 against the dollar in three months, supported by a higher current account surplus, expectations of another interest rate hike and the liberalisation of the local debt market. Russia's local debt market remains attractive for foreign investors, with the spread on six-year OFZ treasury bonds over Russia's rouble Eurobond maturing in 2018 narrowing further to 65 basis points. "Non-residents' interest in the local market continues to rise ahead of access being granted via Euroclear, supporting interest in swapping expensive rouble Eurobonds in favor of the locally-traded OFZs, which carry a superior yield," analysts at Sberbank investment research wrote in a note. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1442,00 -21,12 -1,44 2,84 RTS 1469,56 -20,85 -1,40 6,35 London ADRs 846,33 -11,32 -1,32 8,72 Emrg Mkt Indx 997,03 1,08 0,11 8,80 MSCI Russia 785,02 -10,32 -1,30 6,55 Sberbank 91,42 -1,23 -1,33 15,93 VTB 0,05 -0,00 -1,32 -8,35 Gazprom 151,60 -2,65 -1,72 -11,50 LUKOIL 1922,10 -19,10 -0,98 12,90 Rostelecom 131,92 -3,05 -2,26 -13,21 Dollar/Rouble 30,99 -0,02 -0,06 -3,60 Euro/Rouble 40,21 -0,01 -0,03 -3,66 Rouble basket 35,14 -0,02 -0,04 -3,63 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 8,98 7,41 -7,62 7,60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,15 6,65 6,30 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1348 GMT (Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by John Stonestreet)