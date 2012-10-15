* MICEX, RTS up on local elections, China data * Rouble up, helped by tax duties MOSCOW, Oct, 15 Russian shares held firm early on Monday, outperforming their emerging market peers, after local elections affirmed the dominance of the ruling party and strengthened confidence among investors who have been wary of political tensions in Russia. The rouble edged up despite sliding oil prices and remained supported as export-focused companies convert foreign currencies for tax payments. At 0743 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index was up 0.3 percent to 1,477 points and the rouble-based MICEX had risen 0.2 percent to 1,449. Russia held local elections on Sunday, showing the ruling party United Russia, chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, had won in all five provincial governorship races, and in several votes for provincial and city legislatures. "This suggests that the political tension that began last year is subsiding, which should calm those wary of an escalation in civil unrest in the country," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. Protests that began in December in Moscow and some other cities over Putin's plan to return to the presidency after four years as prime minister had weighed on Russian markets, with the cost of insuring the country's sovereign debt against default in the credit default swap (CDS) market rising 60 basis points by early January. Investors remained in a cautious mood on Monday with third-quarter corporate earnings season in the U.S. approaching and continued uncertainty over Spain's expected request for a bailout. Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid in November. Economic data from China boosted demand for riskier assets on Monday, with subdued inflation and stronger exports in the world's second largest economy cheering investors worldwide. The rouble firmed 0.1 percent versus the dollar to 30.99 and was marginally higher at 40.14 against the euro and at 35.11 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses as guidance for the rouble's nominal rate. "The appetite for risky assets in global markets is well supported, in our view, and the rouble is unlikely to be sold off because the flow from exporters in the tax payment period will likely support the rouble until the end of the month," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a research note. Yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 was slightly up to 2.767 percent on Monday after falling to a new record of 2.765 on Friday. Russian Latest Net % Change % Change Markets Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1449,30 3,29 0,23 3,36 RTS 1476,55 4,19 0,28 6,85 London ADRs 850,23 1,72 0,20 9,22 Emrg Mkt Indx 994,12 -2,58 -0,26 8,48 MSCI Russia 788,54 2,09 0,27 7,03 Sberbank 91,75 0,25 0,27 16,35 VTB 0,05 0,00 0,41 -7,77 Gazprom 152,78 0,42 0,28 -10,81 LUKOIL 1924,00 1,00 0,05 13,01 Rostelecom 132,27 -0,53 -0,40 -12,98 Dollar/Rouble 30,99 -0,04 -0,11 -3,59 Euro/Rouble 40,14 -0,10 -0,24 -3,82 Rouble basket 35,11 -0,06 -0,18 -3,71 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,50 7,47 1,46 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,05 6,55 5,00 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0743 GMT (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Catherine Evans)