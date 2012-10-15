* MICEX, RTS up on local elections, China data
* Rouble up, helped by tax duties
MOSCOW, Oct, 15 Russian shares held firm early on Monday,
outperforming their emerging market peers, after local elections affirmed the
dominance of the ruling party and strengthened confidence among investors who
have been wary of political tensions in Russia.
The rouble edged up despite sliding oil prices and remained
supported as export-focused companies convert foreign currencies for tax
payments.
At 0743 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index was up 0.3 percent to 1,477
points and the rouble-based MICEX had risen 0.2 percent to 1,449.
Russia held local elections on Sunday, showing the ruling party United
Russia, chaired by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, had won in all five
provincial governorship races, and in several votes for provincial and city
legislatures.
"This suggests that the political tension that began last year is subsiding,
which should calm those wary of an escalation in civil unrest in the country,"
analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note.
Protests that began in December in Moscow and some other cities over Putin's
plan to return to the presidency after four years as prime minister had weighed
on Russian markets, with the cost of insuring the country's sovereign debt
against default in the credit default swap (CDS) market rising 60 basis points
by early January.
Investors remained in a cautious mood on Monday with third-quarter corporate
earnings season in the U.S. approaching and continued uncertainty over Spain's
expected request for a bailout. Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for
financial aid in November.
Economic data from China boosted demand for riskier assets on Monday, with
subdued inflation and stronger exports in the world's second largest economy
cheering investors worldwide.
The rouble firmed 0.1 percent versus the dollar to 30.99 and
was marginally higher at 40.14 against the euro and at 35.11
against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses as guidance for the
rouble's nominal rate.
"The appetite for risky assets in global markets is well supported, in our
view, and the rouble is unlikely to be sold off because the flow from exporters
in the tax payment period will likely support the rouble until the end of the
month," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a research note.
Yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030
was slightly up to 2.767 percent on Monday after falling to a new record of
2.765 on Friday.
Russian Latest Net % Change % Change
Markets Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1449,30 3,29 0,23 3,36
RTS 1476,55 4,19 0,28 6,85
London ADRs 850,23 1,72 0,20 9,22
Emrg Mkt Indx 994,12 -2,58 -0,26 8,48
MSCI Russia 788,54 2,09 0,27 7,03
Sberbank 91,75 0,25 0,27 16,35
VTB 0,05 0,00 0,41 -7,77
Gazprom 152,78 0,42 0,28 -10,81
LUKOIL 1924,00 1,00 0,05 13,01
Rostelecom 132,27 -0,53 -0,40 -12,98
Dollar/Rouble 30,99 -0,04 -0,11 -3,59
Euro/Rouble 40,14 -0,10 -0,24 -3,82
Rouble basket 35,11 -0,06 -0,18 -3,71
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7,50 7,47 1,46 7,60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 6,05 6,55 5,00
All data taken from Reuters at 0743 GMT
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Catherine Evans)