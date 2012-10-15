* MICEX, RTS flat on lower oil * MRSK shares down 4 pct on additional share issue * Rouble steady, helped by tax duties (Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct, 15 Russian shares reversed early gains on Monday, led lower by plans by state grid holding company MRSK to issue additional shares and expectations that metals and mining companies will give a gloomy outlook. The rouble was steady, remaining supported as export-focused companies convert foreign currencies for tax payments. At 1439 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index was down 0.5 percent to 1,465 points and the rouble-based MICEX shed 0.3 percent to 1,442. MRSK was the major loser on Monday, with the shares down 4 percent, triggered by the news of additional share issue worth almost $1.2 billion. Stocks of metal and mining companies, perceived as a barometer for the sentiment towards global demand, are in the spotlight this week presenting the third quarter operational results. Majors Severstal, Russia's biggest steelmaker, and rival Novolipetsk were down 2.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. "The mood is expected to be quite cautious and several surveys published in recent days show metals traders to be mainly bearish on the outlook for prices over the next 12 months," analysts at Sberbank Investment Research wrote in a note. Investors remained vigilant on Monday with the start of third-quarter corporate earnings in the United States and continued uncertainty over Spain's expected request for a bailout. Euro zone officials said Spain could ask for financial aid in November. Economic data from China boosted demand for riskier assets in early trade on Monday, with subdued inflation and stronger exports in the world's second largest economy cheering investors worldwide. However, U.S. retail sales data, published later in the day, pointing to stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter, provided no cheer for the Russian market. Russian shares held firm early on Monday after local elections affirmed the dominance of the ruling party and strengthened confidence among investors who have been wary of political tensions in Russia. Protests that began in December in Moscow and some other cities over Vladimir Putin's plan to return to the presidency after four years as prime minister had weighed on Russian markets. But the political worries seemed to be evaporated after the weekend election results, which showed a widespread support for president Putin. The rouble shed 0.2 percent versus the dollar to 31.09 and was flat at 40.20 against the euro and at 35.19 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses as guidance for the rouble's nominal rate. "Exporters are selling, but larger volumes are expected next week. Many market players refrain from active moves on the market," said Iskander Akbergenov, a dealer at Nordea bank. The yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 fell to a new record of 2.747 percent, as spreads between emerging market bonds and US treasuries continued to tighten. "Emerging markets are attractive. Investors rushed there, because yields are higher and there are no such problems as possible defaults or high debt," said Denis Poryvai, an analyst at Raiffeisenbank. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1442,21 -3,80 -0,26 2,85 RTS 1465,17 -7,19 -0,49 6,03 London ADRs 844,20 -4,31 -0,51 8,44 Emrg Mkt Indx 993,39 -3,31 -0,33 8,40 MSCI Russia 782,79 -3,66 -0,47 6,25 Sberbank 91,28 -0,22 -0,24 15,75 VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,09 -8,23 Gazprom 151,80 -0,56 -0,37 -11,38 LUKOIL 1925,10 2,10 0,11 13,07 Rostelecom 132,40 -0,55 -0,41 -12,89 Dollar/Rouble 31,09 0,06 0,19 -3,29 Euro/Rouble 40,20 -0,04 -0,10 -3,68 Rouble basket 35,19 0,02 0,04 -3,49 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,47 7,44 1,65 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,14 6,64 5,00 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1439 GMT (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Toby Chopra)