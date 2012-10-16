* Stocks, rouble rise on commodity gains * Volumes low, uncertainty high By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Oct 16 A recovery in global commodity prices gave Russian assets a bigger boost on Tuesday than its emerging market peers, but uncertainty about global developments kept volumes moderate. As of 0740 GMT, Moscow's commodity-heavy benchmark RTS index had added 1.09 percent to 1,482.77 points, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX pocketed 0.66 percent to 1,452.99 points. The broad emerging markets MSCIEF index rose 0.54 percent. "The Russian market in terms of recovery may well outgrow foreign bourses, especially since the key commodities - oil, metals and grains - are rising," said Vasily Konuzin, head of strategy at A'Lemar Investment Group. He said MICEX was likely to oscillate between 1,450 and 1,460 points on Tuesday. The oil and gas index was trading 0.6 percent up at MICEX, while the metal and mining index rose 0.8 percent. Coal miner Raspadskaya, steel producer Severstal and gas monopoly Gazprom were among the top gainers. Volumes traded both on the stock exchanges and the currency markets remained moderate, however. "Given the market volatility, investors will remain cautious until they see how the U.S. markets follow through later today," Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Sberbank Investment Research, wrote in a note. Oil prices rose above $116 per barrel for front-month Brent crude on Tuesday after the European Union slapped more sanctions on Iran. This has aided the rouble, which gained 0.51 percent to 30.93 versus the dollar. The Russian currency weakened slightly against the euro, down 0.11 percent to 40.24 and it was up 0.19 percent at 35.12 versus the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. Uncertainty is likely to prevail, however, said Igor Akinshin from Alfa-Bank. "Most likely, once again we will see a scenario: small volumes, no ideas," Akinshin said. "There is corporate money seen on the market right now and speculators are refraining from taking bigger risks in the current global uncertainty." Small trading volumes were also seen in the debt market but yields fell slightly on most sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds, indicating price increases. Yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 fell to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent seen on Monday. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1452.99 9.57 0.66 3.62 RTS 1482.77 15.95 1.09 7.30 London ADRs 855.30 10.76 1.27 9.87 Emrg Mkt Indx 1000.59 5.37 0.54 9.19 MSCI Russia 792.51 8.54 1.09 7.57 Sberbank 91.97 0.69 0.76 16.62 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.61 -7.77 Gazprom 153.67 1.45 0.95 -10.29 LUKOIL 1940.30 14.20 0.74 13.97 Rostelecom 133.50 1.02 0.77 -12.17 Dollar/Rouble 30.93 -0.16 -0.51 -3.77 Euro/Rouble 40.24 0.04 0.11 -3.59 Rouble basket 35.12 -0.07 -0.19 -3.68 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.45 7.41 0.22 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 6.19 6.69 6.14 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)