* Stocks, rouble vs dollar rise on commodity gains * Volumes low, some see volatility ahead (Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Oct 16 Russian assets turned positive on Tuesday, helped by higher commodity prices but volumes were moderate. As of 1353 GMT, Moscow's commodity-heavy dollar-denominated RTS index had added 1.3 percent to 1,486.3 points, while its rouble-traded peer MICEX gained 0.7 percent to 1,452.3 points. The broad emerging markets MSCIEF index rose 0.9 percent. Shares of Russia's top non-state crude producer LUKOIL were up 0.9 percent on news that its board of directors will look into the possibility of paying 40 roubles ($1.29) per share in interim dividends. The oil and gas index was trading 0.5 percent up at MICEX, while the metal and mining index rose 0.5 percent. Volumes traded both on the stock exchanges and the currency markets remained moderate, however. "Trading will remain volatile till the end of the week, as investors are waiting for the news from the European Council meeting and financial reports are in the pipeline," Svetlana Korzeneva, an analyst at Alor, wrote in a note. Oil prices remained supportive for the rouble, which rose 0.8 percent to 30.86 versus the dollar. Oil prices rose above $116 per barrel for front-month Brent crude early on Tuesday after the European Union slapped more sanctions on Iran but it declined later. Investors' demand for foreign currencies to redeem debts capped the rouble's gains, traders said. According to the central bank, banks and companies have to repay around $8 billion of foreign liabilities in October. The Russian currency weakened slightly against the euro, down 0.2 percent to 40.28 and it was up 0.3 percent at 35.10 versus the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "In general, activity is very low due to the risk of losses, linked to the situation in Greece and Spain," said Andrey Mishko, a dealer at Nomos-bank. Small trading volumes were also seen in the debt market but yields fell slightly on most sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds, indicating price increases. Yield on Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 fell to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent seen on Monday. Promsvyazbank, one of the leading privately-owned banks in Russia, saw the yield on its Eurobonds maturing in 2015 edging higher to 7.2 percent after it decided to postpone its initial public offering (IPO). Russian Latest Net % Change % Change Markets Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1452,33 8,91 0,62 3,57 RTS 1486,26 19,44 1,33 7,55 London ADRs 857,33 12,79 1,51 10,13 Emrg Mkt Indx 1003,93 8,71 0,88 9,55 MSCI Russia 794,06 10,09 1,29 7,78 Sberbank 91,86 0,58 0,64 16,48 VTB 0,05 0,00 0,61 -7,77 Gazprom 153,40 1,18 0,78 -10,45 LUKOIL 1943,10 17,00 0,88 14,13 Rostelecom 132,85 0,37 0,28 -12,60 Dollar/Rouble 30,86 -0,23 -0,76 -4,01 Euro/Rouble 40,28 0,08 0,21 -3,49 Rouble basket 35,10 -0,09 -0,26 -3,75 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,40 7,37 0,54 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,15 6,65 6,14 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1353 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)