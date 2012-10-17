* Metals and mining stocks gain on MICEX * The rouble firmed vs the dollar on improved risk appetite By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 17 Gains for metals and mining stocks just about kept Russian markets on the up on Wednesday as global demand for perceived riskier assets improved. At 0756 GMT the the dollar-based RTS was up 0.4 percent to 1,493.4. The rouble-traded MICEX index was flat at 1,456.5, weighed down by a dip in oil prices. Shares of Russian steelmakers Severstal and MMK were the top gainers, reflecting a batch of stronger than expected macroeconomic data from Europe and the U.S. "If confidence does indeed grow that markets can rally, then Russia may again be to the forefront of that move. The steel stocks are always the most sensitive to global risk-on, risk-off sentiment," analysts at Sberbank Investment Research wrote in a note. Russian weekly inflation data is released later in the day, as well as statistics on fixed investments and retail sales, keenly watched by investors ahead of a central bank rate decision in November. The rouble firmed against the dollar, supported by the upcoming tax payment period, but was down against the euro, which hit one-month highs against the dollar in the global forex market after Moody's affirmed Spain's credit ratings. The rouble firmed 0.4 percent in early trading against the dollar to 30.80 and lost 0.2 percent against the euro at 40.34. The Russian currency was up 0.1 percent at 35.14 against its dollar-euro basket, which the central bank uses as guidance for the rouble's nominal rate. "Much will depend on exporters, how interested they are to sell revenues at the current low nominal dollar rate, or do they have an opportunity to take a break," said a dealer at a Russian bank. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1456,51 0,44 0,03 3,87 RTS 1493,39 5,21 0,35 8,07 London ADRs 862,19 4,96 0,58 10,76 Emrg Mkt Indx 1007,64 4,29 0,43 9,96 MSCI Russia 797,79 2,61 0,33 8,28 Sberbank 92,23 0,04 0,04 16,95 VTB 0,05 0,00 0,13 -7,69 Gazprom 154,25 0,27 0,18 -9,95 LUKOIL 1953,50 0,50 0,03 14,74 Rostelecom 132,98 -0,60 -0,45 -12,51 Dollar/Rouble 30,80 -0,11 -0,36 -4,18 Euro/Rouble 40,34 0,08 0,19 -3,36 Rouble basket 35,09 -0,03 -0,08 -3,76 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7,37 7,33 0,30 7,60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,05 6,55 6,14 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0756 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov, editing by Jason Bush)