* Metals and mining stocks gain on MICEX * TNK-BP outpaces the market * The rouble firmed vs the dollar on improved risk appetite (Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 17 Metals and mining stocks led Russian markets higher on Wednesday as global demand for risk assets improved, and oil firm TNK-BP outperformed the market on speculation of impending changes in the ownership structure. At 1409 GMT the dollar-based RTS was up 1.9 percent to 1,516.1 points, as market players squared short-term positions once RTS index breached 1,500 points. The rouble-traded MICEX index rose 1.3 percent to 1,475.2, weighed down by a dip in oil prices. Preferred stocks of Russian oil company TNK-BP gained 3.0 percent, while shares of Rosneft rose 1.4 percent, along with the market. Investors awaited the deadline for BP to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP, with both the AAR consortium of billionaires and Rosneft having shown interest in buying the stake in the past. However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that AAR, which owns the other half of TNK-BP, has tentatively agreed to sell its stake to Russia's state-controlled oil producer Rosneft for $28 billion. Analysts at Otkritie Capital wrote in a note that if Rosneft were looking to consolidate 100 percent of TNK-BP, it would use "a combination of new debt, treasury shares, currently worth $9.0 billion, and new shares" to fund the purchase, thus becoming world's largest listed oil producer. "Whatever the outcome, we view the forthcoming resolution of the long-standing shareholder dispute at TNK-BP as positive," analysts at Otkritie Capital said. Shares of Russian steelmakers Severstal and MMK were among top gainers, boosted by a batch of strong macroeconomic data from Europe and the U.S. and positive expectations of third quarter growth data from China. China's economic situation in the third quarter was relatively good, Premier Wen Jiabao was quoted by local media as saying on Wednesday, and the government is confident of achieving its 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent. "If confidence does indeed grow that markets can rally, then Russia may again be to the forefront of that move. The steel stocks are always the most sensitive to global risk-on, risk-off sentiment," analysts at Sberbank Investment Research wrote in a note. The rouble reached one-month highs against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by foreign interest in the local debt market, the upcoming tax payment period and stronger risk sentiment worldwide. "Non-residents continue buying Russian bonds, playing carry-trade ... It is a trend, there are substantial inflows into Russia's local debt market," said Dmitry Sinitsyn, head of forex and money market department at Credit Suisse. The Russian Finance Ministry saw solid demand at its weekly treasury bond auctions on Wednesday, as expectations of Russian bonds being settled through international settlement systems has spurred activity in the rouble debt market. "Russia stands out as one of the strongest sovereign credits across both developed and emerging markets and local bonds should benefit substantially from the inflow of foreign investors after becoming euro-clearable at the end of the year," analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a note. The rouble was down 0.2 against the euro, which hit one-month highs against the dollar in the global forex market after Moody's affirmed Spain's credit ratings. The rouble firmed against 0.6 percent the dollar to 30.71 and was up 0.2 percent at 35.04 against its dollar-euro basket, which the central bank uses as guidance for the rouble's nominal rate. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1475.21 19.14 1.31 5.20 RTS 1516.14 27.96 1.88 9.72 London ADRs 875.85 18.62 2.17 12.51 Emrg Mkt Indx 1011.39 8.04 0.80 10.37 MSCI Russia <.MIRU0000 810.85 15.67 1.97 10.06 PUS> Sberbank 93.15 0.96 1.04 18.12 VTB 0.06 0.00 2.35 -5.64 Gazprom 156.44 2.46 1.60 -8.67 LUKOIL 1984.40 31.40 1.61 16.56 Rostelecom 136.35 2.77 2.07 -10.30 Dollar/Rouble <RUBUTSTN= 30.71 -0.20 -0.66 -4.47 CX> Euro/Rouble <EURRUBTN= 40.34 0.08 0.20 -3.35 CX> Rouble basket 35.04 -0.08 -0.22 -3.89 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr <RU10YT=RR 7.37 7.34 0.30 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6.00 6.50 6.14 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1409 GMT (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, editing by Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)