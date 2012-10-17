* Metals and mining stocks gain on MICEX
* TNK-BP outpaces the market
* The rouble firmed vs the dollar on improved risk appetite
By Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, Oct 17 Metals and mining stocks led Russian markets
higher on Wednesday as global demand for risk assets improved, and oil firm
TNK-BP outperformed the market on speculation of impending changes in the
ownership structure.
At 1409 GMT the dollar-based RTS was up 1.9 percent to 1,516.1
points, as market players squared short-term positions once RTS index breached
1,500 points. The rouble-traded MICEX index rose 1.3 percent to 1,475.2,
weighed down by a dip in oil prices.
Preferred stocks of Russian oil company TNK-BP gained
3.0 percent, while shares of Rosneft rose 1.4 percent, along with the
market.
Investors awaited the deadline for BP to sell its 50 percent stake in
TNK-BP, with both the AAR consortium of billionaires and Rosneft having shown
interest in buying the stake in the past. However, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters that AAR, which owns the other half of TNK-BP, has
tentatively agreed to sell its stake to Russia's state-controlled oil producer
Rosneft for $28 billion.
Analysts at Otkritie Capital wrote in a note that if Rosneft were looking to
consolidate 100 percent of TNK-BP, it would use "a combination of new debt,
treasury shares, currently worth $9.0 billion, and new shares" to fund the
purchase, thus becoming world's largest listed oil producer.
"Whatever the outcome, we view the forthcoming resolution of the
long-standing shareholder dispute at TNK-BP as positive," analysts at Otkritie
Capital said.
Shares of Russian steelmakers Severstal and MMK were
among top gainers, boosted by a batch of strong macroeconomic data from Europe
and the U.S. and positive expectations of third quarter growth data from China.
China's economic situation in the third quarter was relatively good, Premier
Wen Jiabao was quoted by local media as saying on Wednesday, and the government
is confident of achieving its 2012 growth target of 7.5 percent.
"If confidence does indeed grow that markets can rally, then Russia may again
be to the forefront of that move. The steel stocks are always the most sensitive
to global risk-on, risk-off sentiment," analysts at Sberbank Investment Research
wrote in a note.
The rouble reached one-month highs against the dollar on Wednesday, helped
by foreign interest in the local debt market, the upcoming tax payment period
and stronger risk sentiment worldwide.
"Non-residents continue buying Russian bonds, playing carry-trade ... It is a
trend, there are substantial inflows into Russia's local debt market," said
Dmitry Sinitsyn, head of forex and money market department at Credit Suisse.
The Russian Finance Ministry saw solid demand at its weekly treasury bond
auctions on Wednesday, as expectations of Russian bonds being settled through
international settlement systems has spurred activity in the rouble debt market.
"Russia stands out as one of the strongest sovereign credits across both
developed and emerging markets and local bonds should benefit substantially from
the inflow of foreign investors after becoming euro-clearable at the end of the
year," analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a note.
The rouble was down 0.2 against the euro, which hit one-month
highs against the dollar in the global forex market after Moody's affirmed
Spain's credit ratings.
The rouble firmed against 0.6 percent the dollar to 30.71 and
was up 0.2 percent at 35.04 against its dollar-euro basket, which the central
bank uses as guidance for the rouble's nominal rate.
Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change
Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1475.21 19.14 1.31 5.20
RTS 1516.14 27.96 1.88 9.72
London ADRs 875.85 18.62 2.17 12.51
Emrg Mkt Indx 1011.39 8.04 0.80 10.37
MSCI Russia <.MIRU0000 810.85 15.67 1.97 10.06
PUS>
Sberbank 93.15 0.96 1.04 18.12
VTB 0.06 0.00 2.35 -5.64
Gazprom 156.44 2.46 1.60 -8.67
LUKOIL 1984.40 31.40 1.61 16.56
Rostelecom 136.35 2.77 2.07 -10.30
Dollar/Rouble <RUBUTSTN= 30.71 -0.20 -0.66 -4.47
CX>
Euro/Rouble <EURRUBTN= 40.34 0.08 0.20 -3.35
CX>
Rouble basket 35.04 -0.08 -0.22 -3.89
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr <RU10YT=RR 7.37 7.34 0.30 7.60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 6.00 6.50 6.14
(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, editing by Jason Bush/Ruth Pitchford)