By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 18 Russian equities extended gains on Thursday with a run of stronger than expected Chinese data cheering investors in commodity assets, while stocks of oil companies TNK-BP and Rosneft stood out as negotiations on TNK's future appeared to make progress. By 1257 GMT the dollar-based RTS index climbed 0.3 percent to 1,518.1 points and the rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.3 percent at 1,479.0 points. Russian state oil company Rosneft was in the spotlight, its shares gaining 0.5 percent. According to a source, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin was visiting London for talks with TNK-BP's 50 percent shareholder BP. The four tycoons who own the other half of TNK-BP will not bid for BP's stake in the Anglo-Russian oil firm, removing a potential obstacle to state oil company Rosneft's plan to buy it. "The acquisition of such a big asset should drag Rosneft shares down for some period of time, but should be positive for TNK-BP. Moreover, Rosneft is likely to issue additional shares. I would not definitely buy Rosneft," said a dealer at a Western bank. According to two sources familiar with the matter, Rosneft agreed on Tuesday to pay the tycoons' AAR consortium $28 billion. Some $15 billion could be met through a loan agreement and it can get another $3 billion from Russian banks, said the financial sources. Stocks of TNK-BP's Russian-listed subsidiary, TNK-BP Holding outperformed, rising 3.0 percent. "We see Rosneft as a potential beneficiary of BP becoming its major shareholder...We have buy recommendations on TNK-BP Holding and Rosneft," analysts at Urlasib wrote in a note. Chinese economic data for the third quarter eased growth worries, suggesting the worst for the world's No.2 economy may be over. Stocks of Russia's metal and mining companies, sensitive to statistics from big raw materials consumer China, moved up. Coal miner Mechel gained 2.6 percent, steelmaker NLMK was up 0.8 percent after it reported flat third-quarter sales. The gains on the Russian stock exchange were capped by concerns over the euro zone, as the European leaders summit starts on Thursday in Brussels. Investors see the rally continuing in the short term if Spain asks for assistance from the European Central Bank, however no serious decisions are expected during the two-days' meeting. "Expectations have been high that politicians will make further progress in resolving the crisis. If these expectations are met, we may see another wave of optimism on regional equity markets, and Russian markets should follow suit," analysts at Urlasib said. The local currency was flat versus the dollar at 30.75 and firmed 0.3 percent to 40.23 against the euro. Month-end tax payments, when exporters convert their revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities, buoyed the rouble. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble shed 0.2 percent to 35.01 , remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where the central bank does not carry out forex interventions. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1478,96 4,66 0,32 5,47 RTS 1518,06 4,10 0,27 9,86 London ADRs 875,23 0,41 0,05 12,43 Emrg Mkt Indx 1013,63 2,78 0,28 10,61 MSCI Russia 811,35 1,94 0,24 10,12 Sberbank 93,42 0,30 0,32 18,46 VTB 0,06 0,00 0,71 -5,27 Gazprom 156,26 0,12 0,08 -8,78 LUKOIL 1980,00 -0,60 -0,03 16,30 Rostelecom 136,03 -0,11 -0,08 -10,51 Dollar/Rouble 30,75 0,01 0,03 -4,36 Euro/Rouble 40,23 -0,14 -0,34 -3,61 Rouble basket 35,01 -0,06 -0,16 -3,97 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,35 7,32 0,11 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5,44 5,94 5,99 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT (Writing by Maya Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush)