* Rosneft outperforms the market * Stocks mixed after U.S. jobs data * Rouble supported by tax payments (Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 18 Russian equities reversed gains on Thursday, reacting to lacklustre U.S. jobless claims data, while stocks of oil company Rosneft stood out as negotiations on TNK-BP's future appeared to make progress. By 1427 GMT the dollar-based RTS index was down 0.2 percent to 1,510.5 points, retreating from four-week highs, and the rouble-denominated MICEX flat at 1,474.4 points. Russian state oil company Rosneft was in the spotlight, its shares gaining 3.3 percent. Sources told Reuters that Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin is visiting London for talks with BP, TNK-BP's 50 percent shareholder, and that a bid had been submitted to BP that valued the whole of TNK-BP at over $50 billion. Rosneft has already made an offer to BP's partners in the venture, the AAR consortium owned by four Soviet-born tycoons. "We believe the transaction would be positive for both TNK-BP and Rosneft. TNK-BP Holding minority shareholders would still potentially benefit from the dividend payments as both Rosneft and BP will strive to reduce leverage associated with the transaction", Karen Kostanian, a research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note, adding that the deal with AAR presents a fair value. Stocks of TNK-BP's Russian-listed subsidiary, TNK-BP Holding fell 3.25 percent. "The acquisition of such a big asset should drag Rosneft shares down for some period of time, but should be positive for TNK-BP. Moreover, Rosneft is likely to issue additional shares. I would not definitely buy Rosneft," said a dealer at a Western bank. Chinese economic data for the third quarter eased growth worries, keeping Russia's stocks at four-week highs in early trading. Shares of Russia's metal and mining companies, sensitive to statistics from big raw materials consumer China, moved up. Coal miner Mechel gained 2.4 percent, steelmaker Severstal was up 0.3. Traders cited higher inflows coming from foreign investors to the Moscow stock exchange, tracking solid demand at an auction of treasury bonds the day before, boosted by the prospect of Russia adopting a new system to clear transactions. "For many, perhaps, it (the successful auction) was a sign to buy Russia. It seems that the appetite from the debt market gradually moves on to the stock market," said Evgeny Monakhov, the head of equity sales at Deutsche Bank. Russia plans to make way for international settlement systems to start trading treasury and corporate debt by year-end, Central Bank Deputy Chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on Thursday. The rouble gained 0.2 percent versus the dollar at 30.79 and was flat against the euro. Month-end tax payments, when exporters convert their revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities, buoyed the rouble. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble was steady at 35.07, remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where the central bank does not carry out forex interventions. The Russian Central Bank sees no need to widen the rouble's trading band this year, Shvetsov said on Thursday. He didn't rule out that the band could be widened before 2015, when it is due to be abolished. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1474,40 0,10 0,01 5,15 RTS 1510,49 -3,47 -0,23 9,31 London ADRs 873,63 -1,19 -0,14 12,23 Emrg Mkt Indx 1011,29 0,44 0,04 10,36 MSCI Russia 807,15 -2,26 -0,28 9,55 Sberbank 93,76 0,64 0,69 18,89 VTB 0,06 -0,00 -0,36 -6,27 Gazprom 155,14 -1,00 -0,64 -9,43 LUKOIL 1981,70 1,10 0,06 16,40 Rostelecom 134,91 -1,23 -0,90 -11,24 Dollar/Rouble 30,79 0,06 0,19 -4,21 Euro/Rouble 40,29 -0,08 -0,20 -3,47 Rouble basket 35,07 -0,00 -0,01 -3,83 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,37 7,33 0,02 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5,54 6,04 5,99 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1427 GMT (Writing by Maya Dyakina, additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Douglas Busvine, editing by Jason Bush)