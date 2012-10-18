* Rosneft outperforms the market
* Stocks mixed after U.S. jobs data
* Rouble supported by tax payments
By Maya Dyakina
MOSCOW, Oct 18 Russian equities reversed gains
on Thursday, reacting to lacklustre U.S. jobless claims data,
while stocks of oil company Rosneft stood out as negotiations on
TNK-BP's future appeared to make progress.
By 1427 GMT the dollar-based RTS index was down 0.2
percent to 1,510.5 points, retreating from four-week highs, and
the rouble-denominated MICEX flat at 1,474.4 points.
Russian state oil company Rosneft was in the
spotlight, its shares gaining 3.3 percent. Sources told Reuters
that Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin is visiting London for talks with
BP, TNK-BP's 50 percent shareholder, and that a bid had
been submitted to BP that valued the whole of TNK-BP at over $50
billion. Rosneft has already made an offer to BP's partners in
the venture, the AAR consortium owned by four Soviet-born
tycoons.
"We believe the transaction would be positive for both
TNK-BP and Rosneft. TNK-BP Holding minority shareholders would
still potentially benefit from the dividend payments as both
Rosneft and BP will strive to reduce leverage associated with
the transaction", Karen Kostanian, a research analyst at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a note, adding that the deal
with AAR presents a fair value.
Stocks of TNK-BP's Russian-listed subsidiary, TNK-BP Holding
fell 3.25 percent.
"The acquisition of such a big asset should drag Rosneft
shares down for some period of time, but should be positive for
TNK-BP. Moreover, Rosneft is likely to issue additional shares.
I would not definitely buy Rosneft," said a dealer at a Western
bank.
Chinese economic data for the third quarter eased growth
worries, keeping Russia's stocks at four-week highs in early
trading.
Shares of Russia's metal and mining companies, sensitive to
statistics from big raw materials consumer China, moved up. Coal
miner Mechel gained 2.4 percent, steelmaker Severstal
was up 0.3.
Traders cited higher inflows coming from foreign investors
to the Moscow stock exchange, tracking solid demand at an
auction of treasury bonds the day before, boosted by the
prospect of Russia adopting a new system to clear transactions.
"For many, perhaps, it (the successful auction) was a sign
to buy Russia. It seems that the appetite from the debt market
gradually moves on to the stock market," said Evgeny Monakhov,
the head of equity sales at Deutsche Bank.
Russia plans to make way for international settlement
systems to start trading treasury and corporate debt by
year-end, Central Bank Deputy Chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on
Thursday.
The rouble gained 0.2 percent versus the dollar at 30.79
and was flat against the euro.
Month-end tax payments, when exporters convert their
revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities, buoyed the
rouble.
Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble was steady at
35.07, remaining in the range of 34.65-35.65 where the
central bank does not carry out forex interventions.
The Russian Central Bank sees no need to widen the rouble's
trading band this year, Shvetsov said on Thursday. He didn't
rule out that the band could be widened before 2015, when it is
due to be abolished.
Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change
Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1474,40 0,10 0,01 5,15
RTS 1510,49 -3,47 -0,23 9,31
London ADRs 873,63 -1,19 -0,14 12,23
Emrg Mkt Indx 1011,29 0,44 0,04 10,36
MSCI Russia 807,15 -2,26 -0,28 9,55
Sberbank 93,76 0,64 0,69 18,89
VTB 0,06 -0,00 -0,36 -6,27
Gazprom 155,14 -1,00 -0,64 -9,43
LUKOIL 1981,70 1,10 0,06 16,40
Rostelecom 134,91 -1,23 -0,90 -11,24
Dollar/Rouble 30,79 0,06 0,19 -4,21
Euro/Rouble 40,29 -0,08 -0,20 -3,47
Rouble basket 35,07 -0,00 -0,01 -3,83
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7,37 7,33 0,02 7,60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5,54 6,04 5,99
(Writing by Maya Dyakina, additional reporting by Zlata
Garasyuta and Douglas Busvine, editing by Jason Bush)