* RTS, MICEX down on broad risk aversion * Lower trading volumes indicate position closing * Rouble down against dollar, nonresidents sell By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Oct 19 Russian steel stocks fell on Friday morning, dragging Moscow shares down and underscoring the market's classic behaviour of ditching those assets first when global risk aversion arises. The rouble fell against the dollar, reacting chiefly to the strong firming of the greenback versus the euro. But oil prices, with Brent futures on course for a near 2 percent loss this week, also weighed on the rouble. The pressure that the IT sector put on U.S. exchanges on Thursday, when both Microsoft and Google's results disappointed, extended across Asia on Friday and led to Russia's top bourses opening lower. At 0810 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index was 0.32 percent down to 1,507.12 points, while its rouble-denominated peer MICEX traded 0.31 percent lower at 1,470.69 points. Shares of steel producers led the declines, a commonplace when concerns about global economic wellbeing arise and investors fear an impending drop in demand for those products. Novolipetsk Steel was down 1.1 percent and Severstal slipped 1.0 percent. Shares of Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works were trading down 0.3 percent despite the company reporting a 2 percent rise in production in the third quarter. The mood among investors in Moscow was soured further by tracking data from EPFR Global showing an outflow last week of $49 million from Russia-dedicated funds, while China and Brazil funds added several hundred million dollars. "The reported data indicates that the positive attitude towards Russian and emerging Europe funds in September, on the back of positive political developments in Europe and the Fed's QE3, has faded," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. "Investors are hesitating to allocate significant amounts of new capital to regional equity funds and are waiting for signs of improvements in the macro environment." Investors were also watching for further developments of news of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft securing a tighter grip on the oil industry with a bid for BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP. Rosneft shares were down 0.6 percent, while TNK-BP traded 2.2 percent lower. Overall trading volumes remained low, however, with the net volume positions on MICEX near a threshold, said Alexander Ivanishchev at Infina Investment Company in Moscow. The strengthening of the dollar against the euro left Moscow currency market players with no option but to give back some of the rouble's recent gains. The rouble was down 0.1 percent at 30.80 against the dollar . "As it's been traditional, the first to react to such dramatic changes in the key drivers for the rouble (dollar/euro rate) have been nonresidents who have decided to close a portion of their long rouble positions," ING analysts in Moscow wrote. The weakening of the rouble against the dollar, however, has been somewhat softened by an increased demand for the Russian currency to pay monthly taxes due this and next week. The rouble traded 0.2 percent higher at 40.80 against the euro and was unchanged at 35.05 against the dollar-euro basket used by the central bank to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. Prices on most Russian debt rose, as yields fell across board on Friday. The benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030, saw its yield slipping to 2.74 percent on Friday from 2.78 percent the previous session. Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1470.69 -4.58 -0.31 4.88 RTS 1507.12 -4.89 -0.32 9.06 London ADRs 870.15 -4.67 -0.53 11.78 Emrg Mkt Indx 1009.53 -3.83 -0.38 10.16 MSCI Russia 805.10 -2.72 -0.34 9.28 Sberbank 93.25 -0.45 -0.48 18.25 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.51 -6.75 Gazprom 154.50 -0.50 -0.32 -9.81 LUKOIL 1986.50 -1.50 -0.08 16.68 Rostelecom 134.87 -0.33 -0.24 -11.27 Dollar/Rouble 30.80 0.03 0.09 -4.20 Euro/Rouble 40.24 -0.06 -0.15 -3.58 Rouble basket 35.05 -0.01 -0.03 -3.88 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.35 7.33 0.12 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.45 5.95 5.55 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0810 GMT (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)