* RTS, MICEX down on broad risk aversion * Funds flow out of Russia * Rouble down against dollar, nonresidents sell (Adds latest prices, comments) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Oct 19 Russia shares fell below their three-week moving average on Friday, with steel stocks leading the decline as the market again ditched those assets first after concerns about the global economic outlook. The rouble fell against the dollar, reacting chiefly to the strong firming of the greenback versus the euro. But oil prices, with a downside shift expected in Brent futures, also weighed on the rouble. At 1255 GMT, the dollar-traded RTS index was 0.75 percent down to 1,500.63 points, while its rouble-denominated peer MICEX traded 0.81 percent lower at 1,463.31 points. The decline on Russian bourses tracked the dipping trend on other markets, but the mood in Moscow was soured further by tracking data from EPFR Global showing an outflow last week of $49 million from Russia-dedicated funds, while China and Brazil funds added several hundred million dollars. "All have surrendered," said Andrei Yarnykh, head of stock trading at UBS in Moscow, adding that Russia is suffering from its association with Europe where the euro zone crisis has wearied investors. "Russia had many promises, including privatisation, but little has come true," he said. The long-awaited sale of the government's 7.6 percent stake in Russia's largest bank Sberbank in September was a rare event and is yet to be followed by the state selling stakes in other major companies. Shares of steel producers led the declines, commonplace when concerns about global economic wellbeing arise and investors fear an impending drop in demand for those products. Severstal slipped 1.4 percent and Novolipetsk Steel was down 0.63 percent. Investors were also watching for further developments of news of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft securing a tighter grip on the oil industry with a bid for BP's 50 percent stake in TNK-BP. Rosneft shares were down 1.6 percent, while TNK-BP traded 1.1 percent lower. Both RTS and MICEX were on course to close the week with small gains, but MICEX fell on Friday below a three-week trading average of 1,468 points and stayed just above another psychological threshold - a 200-day moving average. "There are no strong reasons for a sell-off to intensify," said Maria Bolshakova, an analyst at Alor brokerage. "But if there is a descent below the 200-day moving average, this can increase selling and then the next target would be 1,450 points." NON-RESIDENTS SELL ROUBLES The strengthening of the dollar against the euro left Moscow currency market players with no option but to give back some of the rouble's recent gains. The rouble was down 0.1 percent at 30.80 against the dollar. "As it's been traditional, the first to react to such dramatic changes in the key drivers for the rouble (dollar/euro rate) have been non-residents who have decided to close a portion of their long rouble positions," ING analysts in Moscow wrote. The weakening of the rouble against the dollar, however, has been somewhat softened by an increased demand for the Russian currency to pay monthly taxes due this and next week. The rouble traded 0.3 percent higher at 40.19 against the euro and was down 0.1 percent at 35.02 against the dollar-euro basket used by the central bank to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate. Prices on most Russian debt rose, as yields fell across board on Friday. The benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030, saw its yield slipping to 2.73 percent on Friday from 2.78 percent the previous session. Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1463.31 -11.96 -0.81 4.36 RTS 1500.63 -11.38 -0.75 8.59 London ADRs 868.64 -6.18 -0.71 11.58 Emrg Mkt Indx 1008.45 -4.91 -0.48 10.05 MSCI Russia 803.14 -4.68 -0.58 9.01 Sberbank 93.09 -0.64 -0.68 18.04 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.76 -6.99 Gazprom 154.70 -0.30 -0.19 -9.69 LUKOIL 1977.70 -10.30 -0.52 16.16 Rostelecom 133.39 -1.81 -1.34 -12.24 Dollar/Rouble 30.80 0.06 0.09 -4.25 Euro/Rouble 40.19 -0.12 -0.29 -3.71 Rouble basket 35.02 -0.05 -0.13 -3.97 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.35 7.32 0.11 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.49 5.99 5.55 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1255 GMT (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Lidia Kelly)