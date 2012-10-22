* Rosneft up , while MICEX
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Oct 22 Rosneft shares outperformed Moscow's
declining bourses for a fourth day running on Monday on expectations the company
is close to strengthening its control over the country's oil industry.
The rouble was weaker, pressured by a broad correction in higher-risk
emerging markets and reflecting the fragility of crude prices which were
recovering slightly towards $111 a barrel after last week's 4 percent
fall.
At 0740 GMT, Rosneft was trading 0.5 percent up, with investors awaiting the
announcement of British oil company BP's sale of its 50 percent stake in
Russian venture TNK-BP to the state-run company.
The benchmark RTS index fell 0.46 percent to 1,487.63 points, while
rouble-traded MICEX lost 0.23 percent at 1,456.63 points.
"Rosneft is now set to become the world's largest oil producer, with
capacity of around 3.4 million barrel per day," analysts at the Open financial
company in Moscow, wrote in a note.
"We continue to view the deal with BP as very supportive for the valuations
of Russian oil assets."
While Rosneft shares have risen 2.5 percent, according to Reuters
calculations, since talks on bidding for the BP's stake in TNK-BP intensified
last week, MICEX has lost 1.2 percent during that time. The decline at MICEX is
to continue, analysts said.
"MICEX is likely to get down very close to the 1,450 points threshold and
may even try to fall below it," Anastasia Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiysky
Capital, said.
Investors' concerns about the global economy and the euro zone's crisis have
pressured Moscow bourses. Falls for shares in the United States on Friday
weighed on Moscow on Monday.
Data showing that the Russian economy grew by annual 2.5 percent in
September also worried investors.
"This is well below the 4.5 percent growth recorded in first half and raises
concerns as to whether the economy is slowing much faster than had been
expected," Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Sberbank Investment Research, wrote
in a note.
The rouble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 30.92
and 0.27 percent down versus the euro at 40.37.
It was 0.24 percent lower at 35.16 against the dollar-euro basket.
Monthly tax liabilities have softened the rouble's decline on Monday and
will continue to do so throughout the end of the month.
"In regards to the basket, we're likely to remain in the 35.00-35.20 roubles
range," said Igor Akinshin from Alfa Bank.
Prices for Russian debt also fell across the board. The yield on the
country's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030 rose to 2.76
percent, from 2.72 percent seen on Friday.
Russian Markets Latest Net Change % Change % Change on
year
STOCKS
MICEX 1456,63 -3,43 -0,23 3,88
RTS 1487,63 -6,81 -0,46 7,65
London ADRs 861,82 -4,55 -0,53 10,71
Emrg Mkt Indx 1005,57 -0,50 -0,05 9,73
MSCI Russia 796,28 -4,11 -0,51 8,08
Sberbank 93,10 -0,09 -0,10 18,06
VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,13 -7,98
Gazprom 154,00 -0,68 -0,44 -10,10
LUKOIL 1966,80 -3,40 -0,17 15,52
Rostelecom 131,49 -0,61 -0,46 -13,49
Dollar/Rouble 30,92 0,06 0,20 -3,83
Euro/Rouble 40,34 0,11 0,27 -3,35
Rouble basket 35,16 0,08 0,24 -3,58
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7,33 7,29 0,11 7,60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5,75 6,25 5,00
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by
Patrick Graham)