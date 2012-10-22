* Rosneft leads MICEX up * Rosneft deal prompts rouble's short squeeze (Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 22 Russia's MICEX index rebounded on Monday, lifted by a rise in Rosneft shares after the state oil major announced the takeover of TNK-BP, but the gains were capped late in the session on concerns over how Rosneft would finance the $55 billion deal. At 1350 GMT the benchmark RTS index fell 0.1 percent to 1,493.18 points, while rouble-traded MICEX gained 0.5 percent at 1,468.01 points. Shares in Rosneft rose 2.8 percent in Moscow, while the more liquid depositary receipts added 2.2 percent in London, as the company struck a two-part deal to buy privately owned TNK-BP, becoming the world's top oil producer. "The deal is positive. The size of the company doubles, BP will be represented on the board. The biggest problem for investors is that they do not know exactly the way this transaction will be funded and how it will affect the company's credit rating," said an analyst at a Western bank. Rosneft would get BP's half of TNK-BP, in exchange for cash and Rosneft stock in an agreement worth about $27 billion including $12.3 billion of cash and the rest in stock. Rosneft would also pay $28 billion in cash for AAR's one-half stake in TNK-BP. CEO Igor Sechin said on Monday that Rosneft was able to fund the cash part of the acquisition with borrowing from western banks, which raised some concern about the level of leverage the state oil major would take on to complete the two-stage transaction. Fitch rating agency said earlier that Rosneft's credit metrics provide room to raise up to $15 billion of additional debt to partially fund the acquisition while maintaining its current "BBB" rating. "Rosneft is now set to become the world's largest oil producer, with capacity of around 3.4 million barrels per day," analysts at the Open financial company in Moscow wrote in a note before the official announcement. "We continue to view the deal with BP as very supportive for the valuations of Russian oil assets." While Rosneft shares have outperformed the wider Russian market since talks on bidding for the BP's stake in TNK-BP intensified last week, gaining even as the benchmark MICEX eased. The decline at MICEX is to continue, analysts said. "MICEX is likely to get down very close to the 1,450 points threshold and may even try to fall below it," Anastasia Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiysky Capital, said. Investors' concerns about the global economy and the euro zone's crisis have pressured Moscow bourses. Falls for shares in the United States on Friday weighed on Moscow on Monday. Data showing that the Russian economy grew by annual 2.5 percent in September also worried investors. "This is well below the 4.5 percent growth recorded in first half and raises concerns as to whether the economy is slowing much faster than had been expected," Chris Weafer, chief strategist at Sberbank Investment Research, wrote in a note. The Rosneft deal also weighed on the rouble, with traders citing a big quasi-state bank placing a large bid for foreign currency just after the announcement of the TNK-BP takeover. Market players had expected the rouble to firm during the tax period and were forced to close their short positions. "It caused big stress for local market players, who awaited export-oriented companies to buy roubles for tax payments," a dealer at a Russian bank said. The rouble was 0.6 percent weaker against the dollar at 31.03 and 0.70 percent down versus the euro at 40.51. It was 0.64 percent lower at 35.30 against the dollar-euro basket. Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1468,01 7,95 0,54 4,69 RTS 1493,18 -1,26 -0,08 8,06 London ADRs 865,77 -0,60 -0,07 11,22 Emrg Mkt Indx 1007,52 1,45 0,14 9,94 MSCI Russia 799,82 -0,57 -0,07 8,56 Sberbank 93,98 0,84 0,90 19,17 VTB 0,05 0,00 0,55 -7,34 Gazprom 155,72 1,04 0,67 -9,10 LUKOIL 1978,20 8,00 0,41 16,19 Rostelecom 132,43 0,33 0,25 -12,88 Dollar/Rouble 31,03 0,18 0,57 -3,47 Euro/Rouble 40,51 0,28 0,70 -2,93 Rouble basket 35,30 0,22 0,64 -3,20 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7,29 7,26 0,29 7,60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,04 6,54 5,00 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1350 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)