By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 23 Russian shares edged lower, tracking emerging market peers, as demand for risk assets waned and lower oil prices weighed down on the rouble. Rosneft shares were jittery, initially rising but then paring some of the gains on concerns over how Rosneft would finance the takeover of TNK-BP, worth $55 billion. At 0915 GMT Rosneft shares were up 0.93 percent after earlier gains of over one percent. "The BP and AAR deal would result in a net debt/EBITDA of 1.8-1.9, including 100 percent of TNK-BP, which is still affordable," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. Stocks of TNK-BP's Russian-listed subsidiary, TNK-BP Holding fell 1.2 percent, as the company's future remains unclear. Rosneft may buy out TNK-BP Holding's minority shares or keep the firm as a traded subsidiary, analysts at Uralsib said. Shares of MTS , Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, outperformed the broad market, up 0.3 percent, while its peer Megafon has delayed its IPO roadshow until third quarter results. At 0750 GMT the rouble-based MICEX lost 0.6 percent to 1,465.9 points, while the dollar-based RTS index fell 0.8 percent to 1,486.2 points. The rouble lost 0.3 percent versus the dollar at 31.14 but was up 0.1 percent against the euro at 40.55, following Monday's short squeeze on the market, triggered by the Rosneft deal, which may require Rosneft to buy dollars on the forex market. "Unclear parameters of the deal brought some nervousness to the market and suggest high rouble volatility in the short-term period," said Pyotr Neymyshev, a dealer at Otkritie bank. The falling oil price took a toll on the rouble. Brent futures slipped for a sixth day on Tuesday, staying above $109 a barrel on concerns that the global economy was slowing faster than expected. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble was marginally higher at 35.38 . Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1465,88 -9,04 -0,61 4,54 RTS 1486,24 -11,39 -0,76 7,55 London ADRs 860,64 -8,35 -0,96 10,56 Emrg Mkt Indx 1003,05 -4,26 -0,42 9,46 MSCI Russia 796,74 -6,80 -0,85 8,14 Sberbank 93,75 -0,35 -0,37 18,88 VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,22 -7,29 Gazprom 155,30 -1,23 -0,79 -9,34 LUKOIL 1967,80 -18,10 -0,91 15,58 Rostelecom 133,50 -0,75 -0,56 -12,17 Dollar/Rouble 31,14 0,08 0,27 -3,13 Euro/Rouble 40,55 -0,04 -0,09 -2,84 Rouble basket 35,38 0,03 0,08 -2,98 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7,33 7,30 -0,22 7,60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,19 6,69 6,00 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0750 GMT