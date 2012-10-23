(Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 23 Shares in TNK-BP Holding plunged on Tuesday on fears that minority investors might lose out in Rosneft's takeover of the Anglo-Russian oil company. Russian assets generally weakened, tracking lower commodity prices. Rosneft CEO, Igor Sechin, told an investor conference call that the question of buying out minorities "has not been discussed" as part of a $55 billion takeover of holding company TNK-BP Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between BP and a quartet of Soviet-born tycoons. Shares in TNK-BP Holding, a listed subsidiary that has a free float of around 5 percent, collapsed by 16 percent after Sechin's comments, made in answer to questions by fund managers and analysts. "There seems to be quite a lot of price-moving potential," one market source said, with apparent understatement, after Sechin's comments - which also cast into doubt future dividends at TNK-BP Holding - sent its shares lower. Rosneft expects to complete its takeover of TNK-BP in the next half-year or so, creating potentially lengthy uncertainty for portfolio investors over whether there will be a mandatory buyout offer and on what terms. One fund manager said Rosneft was expected to hold talks with large minority shareholders, which could end with a swap of their stakes into Rosneft stock rather than a cash payment. Sechin's comment that Rosneft would keep its dividend payout ratio at 25 percent of earnings, despite taking on a hefty debt burden to finance the takeover deal, was more supportive of Rosneft stock, which traded 2.3 percent higher late in the session. At 1348 GMT the rouble-based MICEX had lost 1.4 percent to 1,453.7 points, while the dollar-based RTS index was down 2.4 percent to 1,461.4 points. Shares of MTS , Russia's biggest mobile phone operator, outperformed the broad market, up 0.2 percent, after peer Megafon delayed its IPO roadshow until third quarter results, casting doubt on whether the deal will go ahead this year. The rouble lost 1.0 percent versus the dollar at 31.37 and shed 0.2 against the euro at 40.68, following Monday's short squeeze on the market, triggered by the Rosneft deal, which may require Rosneft to buy dollars on the forex market. Analysts at Raiffeisenbank saw no immediate downside pressure for the rouble, as if Rosneft decided to convert roubles on the local market to finance the acquisition, it would happen only by mid-2013. "The rouble's slide against the basket today may be attributed to lower oil prices and appetite for risk," they wrote in a note. Brent futures slipped for a sixth day on Tuesday to $108.2 a barrel on concerns that the global economy was slowing faster than expected. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble lost 0.6 percent to 35.56 . Russian Markets Latest Net % Change % Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1453,68 -21,24 -1,44 3,67 RTS 1461,43 -36,20 -2,42 5,76 London ADRs 847,47 -21,52 -2,48 8,86 Emrg Mkt Indx 997,59 -9,72 -0,96 8,86 MSCI Russia 783,74 -19,80 -2,46 6,38 Sberbank 93,29 -0,81 -0,86 18,30 VTB 0,05 -0,00 -1,06 -8,08 Gazprom 153,53 -3,00 -1,92 -10,37 LUKOIL 1936,10 -49,80 -2,51 13,72 Rostelecom 131,25 -3,00 -2,23 -13,65 Dollar/Rouble 31,37 0,31 1 -2,42 Euro/Rouble 40,68 0,09 0,21 -2,55 Rouble basket 35,56 0,21 0,59 -2,49 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7,41 7,37 -0,68 7,60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,09 6,59 6,00 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1348 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Olga Popova, writing by Maya Dyakina, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Stephen Nisbet)