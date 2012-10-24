* Metal and mining shares outperform Russia's stock indices * Rosneft shares at highest in eight months * Rouble up on higher oil By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 24 Russian shares were mixed in jittery trading on Wednesday, with metal and mining shares outperforming the broad market, cheered by China's PMI data, while the rouble strengthened from four-week lows on higher oil prices. Rosneft shares rose to their highest in eight months, gaining 2.0 percent on the day, on government officials saying Britain's BP's involvement in the oil major will not cancel its privatisation plans. Rosneft's acquisition of TNK-BP will give BP, one-fifth of Rosneft's shares and two seats on the board. "The possibility of further privatisation remains," Economy Minister Andrei Belousov told a briefing on Wednesday. At 0835 GMT the rouble-based MICEX trimmed early gains, trading down 0.6 percent at 1,446.4 points, and tracing a setback in European shares, while the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3 percent at 1,452.9 points. Metals and mining stock stood out, with Norilsk Nickel rising 0.4 percent and RUSAL up 3.6 percent, reacting on an HSBC survey of Chinese manufacturing industry suggesting growth was recovering in the world's second largest economy. Shares in TNK-BP Holding, a listed subsidiary that has a free float of around 5 percent, were up 0.9 after Tuesday's steep sell-off. "We understand investors' concern: they can expect at least six months of uncertainty over Rosneft's stance toward them," analysts at Sberbank investment research wrote in a note. Stronger commodity markets helped the rouble gain 0.1 percent to 31.41 dollar. Versus the euro, the rouble was up 0.3 percent at 40.63 and strengthened 0.2 percent to 35.56 versus its euro-dollar basket, the central bank's barometer of the currency market. Russia's Finance Ministry failed to sell seven-year OFZ treasury bonds at an auction on Wednesday, as the initial yield guidance, set at 7.12-7.17 percent, was not attractive for investors. "The yield guidance is below the market, as the bond closed at a 7.22-7.24 percent yield yesterday. We therefore do not expect to see material demand," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note before the auction. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1446,41 -8,90 -0,61 3,15 RTS 1452,90 -3,83 -0,26 5,14 London ADRs 841,42 -1,89 -0,22 8,09 Emrg Mkt Indx 993,38 -3,44 -0,35 8,40 MSCI Russia 778,25 -4,82 -0,62 5,63 Sberbank 93,32 -0,27 -0,29 18,34 VTB 0,05 -0,00 -1,15 -9,17 Gazprom 152,17 -1,50 -0,98 -11,17 LUKOIL 1915,00 -25,70 -1,32 12,48 Rostelecom 129,10 -1,86 -1,42 -15,07 Dollar/Rouble 31,41 -0,03 -0,11 -2,29 Euro/Rouble 40,63 -0,12 -0,29 -2,65 Rouble basket 35,56 -0,07 -0,20 -2,48 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,47 7,45 -0,13 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5,85 6,35 6,10 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0835 GMT (Writing by Maya Dyakina)