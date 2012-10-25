* Russian stock indexes edge up as oil price strengthens * Shares in supermarket Magnit outperform on strong 9-month results * Roubles boosted by monthly tax payments By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Oct 25 Russia's stock indexes edged up on Thursday morning, helped by a recovery in international commodity prices and a stronger rouble. Supermarket chain Magnit outperformed after publishing strong nine-month financial results. At 0820 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.2 percent at 1454.7 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.5 percent to 1469.6 points. Magnit outpaced the market, rising 0.8 percent after publishing financial results that showed a 123 percent surge in nine-month profits. Shares in state-controlled oil company Rosneft, which have risen 8 percent this week on the back of Rosneft's $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP, ran out of momentum, falling back by 0.9 percent. Russia's markets have weakened this week on the back of poorer global commodity prices and broad concerns over the health of the world economy, which have drawn investors out of riskier emerging markets. However, the price of oil, Russia's main export, rose on Thursday morning, with Brent climbing back above $108 per barrel, although it remains down around $0.5 on Wednesday morning following higher-than-expected U.S. inventory data. Analysts said that the Russian market today would mainly be focused on a batch of monthly macroeconomic statistics from the United States, which will provide pointers about the strength of the U.S. economy and its demand for commodities. An annual meeting this afternoon between Russian President Vladimir Putin and western experts of the so-called Valdai Club is also being watched for pointers about Putin's policy priorities in areas relevant to foreign investors, such as privatisation sales of state assets. The rouble strengthened, helped by end-of-month tax payments that require large exporters to convert their hard currency earnings into roubles. Monthly mineral extraction taxes fall due today. At 0820 GMT the rouble had gained 0.4 percent to 31.21 against the dollar , and by one cent to 40.63 against the euro, leaving the rouble 0.2 percent stronger at 35.45 against its euro-dollar currency basket. The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond rose slightly, rising to 2.88 percent on Thursday from 2.84 percent the previous day. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1454.71 3.10 0.21 3.74 RTS 1469.64 7.21 0.49 6.35 London 852.30 7.70 0.91 9.49 ADRs Emrg Mkt 999.02 4.47 0.45 9.02 Indx MSCI 786.24 5.30 0.68 6.72 Russia Sberbank 93.77 0.39 0.42 18.91 VTB 0.05 0.00 1.11 -6.90 Gazprom 153.74 1.09 0.71 -10.25 LUKOIL 1917.00 -2.60 -0.14 12.60 Rosteleco 126.99 -0.83 -0.65 -16.45 Dollar/Ro 31.21 -0.12 -0.38 -2.93 ble Euro/Roub 40.63 -0.01 -0.02 -2.65 e Rouble 35.45 -0.07 -0.20 -2.78 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.42 7.39 -3.42 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 6.55 7.05 6.19 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0820 GMT (Reporting by Jason Bush; editing by Patrick Graham)