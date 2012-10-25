* Russian stock indexes edge up as oil price strengthens
* Shares in supermarket Magnit outperform on strong 9-month results
* Roubles boosted by monthly tax payments
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Oct 25 Russia's stock indexes edged up on Thursday
morning, helped by a recovery in international commodity prices and a stronger
rouble. Supermarket chain Magnit outperformed after publishing strong
nine-month financial results.
At 0820 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.2 percent at
1454.7 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.5 percent to
1469.6 points.
Magnit outpaced the market, rising 0.8 percent after publishing financial
results that showed a 123 percent surge in nine-month profits.
Shares in state-controlled oil company Rosneft, which have risen 8
percent this week on the back of Rosneft's $55 billion acquisition of
Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP, ran out of momentum, falling back by 0.9
percent.
Russia's markets have weakened this week on the back of poorer global
commodity prices and broad concerns over the health of the world economy, which
have drawn investors out of riskier emerging markets.
However, the price of oil, Russia's main export, rose on Thursday morning,
with Brent climbing back above $108 per barrel, although it remains down
around $0.5 on Wednesday morning following higher-than-expected U.S. inventory
data.
Analysts said that the Russian market today would mainly be focused on a
batch of monthly macroeconomic statistics from the United States, which will
provide pointers about the strength of the U.S. economy and its demand for
commodities.
An annual meeting this afternoon between Russian President Vladimir Putin
and western experts of the so-called Valdai Club is also being watched for
pointers about Putin's policy priorities in areas relevant to foreign investors,
such as privatisation sales of state assets.
The rouble strengthened, helped by end-of-month tax payments that require
large exporters to convert their hard currency earnings into roubles. Monthly
mineral extraction taxes fall due today.
At 0820 GMT the rouble had gained 0.4 percent to 31.21 against the dollar
, and by one cent to 40.63 against the euro,
leaving the rouble 0.2 percent stronger at 35.45 against its euro-dollar
currency basket.
The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond rose slightly, rising to 2.88
percent on Thursday from 2.84 percent the previous day.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1454.71 3.10 0.21 3.74
RTS 1469.64 7.21 0.49 6.35
London 852.30 7.70 0.91 9.49
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 999.02 4.47 0.45 9.02
Indx
MSCI 786.24 5.30 0.68 6.72
Russia
Sberbank 93.77 0.39 0.42 18.91
VTB 0.05 0.00 1.11 -6.90
Gazprom 153.74 1.09 0.71 -10.25
LUKOIL 1917.00 -2.60 -0.14 12.60
Rosteleco 126.99 -0.83 -0.65 -16.45
Dollar/Ro 31.21 -0.12 -0.38 -2.93
ble
Euro/Roub 40.63 -0.01 -0.02 -2.65
e
Rouble 35.45 -0.07 -0.20 -2.78
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.42 7.39 -3.42 7.60
10-yr
bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 6.55 7.05 6.19
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0820 GMT
(Reporting by Jason Bush; editing by Patrick Graham)