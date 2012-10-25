* Russian stock indexes edge down, cool on privatisation plans * Rouble boosted by oil, monthly tax payments (Updates prices, adds details and comments) By Jason Bush and Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 25 Russia's stocks gave up their early gains on Thursday in jittery trade, with market participants giving a cool reaction to the government's privatisation plan for 2013. The rouble firmed up, reflecting a recovery in international commodity prices and increased demand for the currency due to monthly tax payments. At 1330 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.2 percent at 1,448.19 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS shed 0.1 percent to 1,460.95 points. The Economy Ministry presented a privatisation programme on Thursday which envisages up to a 6 percent stake sale in state-controlled oil company Rosneft and a total of 260-270 billion roubles ($8.3-$8.6 billion) from at least eight deals. "All the above sounds good and promising, but still should be proved in real action and not only under supportive market conditions," Dmitry Polevoy, an economist at ING bank, said in a note. Rosneft shares fell by 0.9 percent, having gained 8 percent earlier in the week after the company announced its $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP. Shares in the country's second-largest lender, VTB , were up 1.4 percent on the news of privatisation, however, which envisages an additional share issue that would boost the bank's capital as one of the options of cutting the state's stake. An annual meeting Thursday afternoon between Russian President Vladimir Putin and western experts of the so-called Valdai Club was also being watched for pointers about Putin's policy priorities in areas relevant to foreign investors. The price of oil, Russia's main export, rose on Thursday, with Brent climbing back above $108 per barrel, lending support to the rouble. The rouble was also helped by month-end tax payments that require large exporters to convert their hard currency earnings into roubles. Monthly mineral extraction taxes fall due on Thursday. The rouble gained 0.2 percent to 31.26 against the dollar and 0.2 percent to 40.58 against the euro . It was 0.2 percent stronger at 35.45 against the euro-dollar currency basket. The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond rose slightly, rising to 2.9 percent on Thursday from 2.84 percent the day before. Russia's Finance Ministry announced an off-schedule OFZ treasury auction to be held Oct. 31. Russia will offer up to 30 billion roubles in 7-year paper OFZ 26208. The previous auction was scrapped. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1448,19 -3,42 -0,24 3,28 RTS 1460,95 -1,48 -0,10 5,72 London ADRs 847,12 2,52 0,30 8,82 Emrg Mkt Indx 999,76 5,21 0,52 9,10 MSCI Russia 781,49 0,55 0,07 6,07 Sberbank 93,05 -0,33 -0,35 17,99 VTB 0,05 0,00 0,83 -7,16 Gazprom 152,74 0,08 0,05 -10,83 LUKOIL 1921,30 1,70 0,09 12,85 Rostelecom 126,20 -1,62 -1,27 -16,97 Dollar/Rouble 31,26 -0,07 -0,22 -2,77 Euro/Rouble 40,58 -0,06 -0,15 -2,77 Rouble basket 35,45 -0,07 -0,19 -2,77 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,41 7,36 -3,33 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,44 6,94 6,19 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1330 GMT ($1 = 31.3217 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Jason Bush and Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)