* MICEX, RTS drop to 7-week lows in early trading * Rosneft shares extend losses * Rouble hit by lower oil price By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 26 Russian shares hit their lowest level for seven weeks on Friday, led lower by energy, metals and mining stocks as worries about the strength of the global recovery hit demand for risk assets ahead of U.S. economic growth data. The rouble was battered by a rapid slide in oil prices, although local tax payments helped limit losses. At 0910 GMT the dollar-based RTS index had lost 1.7 percent to 1,432.9 points and its rouble-denominated MICEX had shed 1.2 percent to 1,428.3 points. Stocks were hit by worries about the health of the global economy, and thus the prospects for Russian exports. Shares of energy and metals and mining companies were the biggest fallers, as commodity and base metal prices slid. Shares in Russian steelmaker NLMK were down 1.9 percent, while Mechel lost 2.5 percent. Steelmaker Severstal fell 0.9 percent after it reported a 1 percent fall in Q3 output. Rosneft shares extended Thursday's losses, in a downward correction following a three-day rally triggered by the state-controlled oil company's deal to buy Anglo-Russian TNK-BP. Markets were awaiting U.S. gross domestic product growth data later in the day after lacklustre earnings from companies such as tech giant Apple that have undermined investors' confidence. "For the growth (in the Russian market) to resume, we need some significant positive factors," Oleg Poddymnikov, head of investment operations at Lanta bank, said in a note. Ahead of the U.S. GDP data, Brent crude slipped to $107.8 a barrel extending its losses to more than 3 percent this month. The rouble shed 0.3 percent to 31.45, moving towards its weakest point in five weeks. Against the euro, the rouble lost 0.1 percent to 41.70, and gave up 0.2 percent to 35.61 versus the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's gauge of the currency market. "U.S. third quarter GDP numbers are in focus in today's calendar. There are some reasons to expect a positive surprise which could improve the mood and spur the demand for emerging market currencies at the end of the day," analysts at Nordea bank wrote in a note. They said the rouble would gain support in the range of 35.5-36.0 against the basket. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1428,30 -17,70 -1,22 1,86 RTS 1432,92 -23,99 -1,65 3,69 London ADRs 831,70 -13,28 -1,57 6,84 Emrg Mkt Indx 989,49 -9,63 -0,96 7,98 MSCI Russia 767,51 -10,74 -1,38 4,17 Sberbank 91,76 -1,13 -1,22 16,36 VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,44 -7,12 Gazprom 150,68 -2,10 -1,37 -12,04 LUKOIL 1898,90 -23,40 -1,22 11,54 Rostelecom 124,30 -1,95 -1,54 -18,22 Dollar/Rouble 31,45 0,08 0,26 -2,18 Euro/Rouble 40,70 0,06 0,14 -2,49 Rouble basket 35,61 0,07 0,20 -2,34 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,48 7,40 -0,51 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,20 6,70 6,44 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0910 GMT (Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Jason Bush and Catherine Evans)