* MICEX, RTS drop to 7-week lows * VTB bank, Magnit outperform * Rouble pares losses after U.S. GDP data (Updates prices, comments, background) By Maya Dyakina MOSCOW, Oct 26 Russian shares hit their lowest level in more than seven weeks on Friday, led lower by energy, metals and mining stocks as worries about the strength of the global recovery hit demand for risk assets. The rouble recouped some of its earlier losses, tracking the recovery in oil prices following stronger than expected U.S. economic growth data and supported by local tax payments. At 1450 GMT the dollar-based RTS index had lost 1.1 percent to 1,441.4 points and its rouble-denominated peer MICEX had shed 0.9 percent to 1,433.5 points, relapsing to the levels seen before the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its new quantitative easing programme in September. "The market has returned to the values of July, to the point where everyone started to wait for QE3. Unless there is important news, we hover at these levels," said Oleg Popov, a portfolio manager at Allianz-Rosno. Stocks were hit by worries about the health of the global economy, and thus the prospects for Russian exports. Shares of energy and metals and mining companies were the biggest fallers. Shares in Russian steelmaker NLMK were down 2.1 percent, while Mechel lost 1.2 percent. Stocks of Russia's retailer Magnit outperformed the broader market, up 1.4 percent, as the company had earlier reported a strong rise in third-quarter net profit. Shares in VTB bank also outpaced the MICEX index, up 1.8 percent, as it is in the privatisation plan for the next year. Russia-dedicated equity funds saw a third consecutive week of outflows on the back of broad concerns over the health of the world economy, according to weekly tracking data from EPFR Global. "Investors do not want to accumulate equity risk before the elections in the United States," said Dmitry Deev, a trader at Credit Suisse. The rouble has had a volatile week, marked by a heavy squaring of short positions against the dollar following oil company Rosneft's $55 billion deal to acquire TNK-BP. Data showing a pick-up in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter helped the Russian currency trim some of its early losses on Friday, as Brent crude rose to above $109 a barrel. Oil is Russia's major export. "The rouble should outperform as Brent prices should be given a boost from any further pickup in global activity as well as supply concerns," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note. The rouble was up 0.1 percent to 31.39 against the dollar. Against the euro, the rouble lost 0.1 percent to 40.61, and it was flat at 35.54 versus the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's gauge of the currency market. Traders said non-residents still held quite a high proportion of long positions in the rouble, expecting the currency to firm because of the central bank's hawkish comments on interest rates, and the prospect of Russia adopting a new system to clear transactions on the local bond market. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1433,52 -12,48 -0,86 2,23 RTS 1441,38 -15,53 -1,07 4,31 London ADRs 834,64 -10,34 -1,22 7,22 Emrg Mkt Indx 990,76 -8,36 -0,84 8,12 MSCI Russia 770,28 -7,97 -1,02 4,55 Sberbank 91,95 -0,94 -1,01 16,60 VTB 0,06 0,00 1,75 -5,08 Gazprom 151,56 -1,22 -0,80 -11,52 LUKOIL 1880,30 -41,50 -2,16 10,44 Rostelecom 124,70 -1,55 -1,23 -17,96 Dollar/Rouble 31,39 0,03 0,09 -2,36 Euro/Rouble 40,61 -0,04 -0,09 -2,71 Rouble basket 35,54 -0,00 0,00 -2,54 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7,46 7,25 -0,41 7,60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,30 6,80 6,44 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1450 GMT (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, Writing by Maya Dyakina, editing by Jason Bush and Catherine Evans)