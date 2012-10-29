* Russian stock indexes continue recent slide
* Hurt by weakening oil price, risk aversion ahead of U.S. election
* VTB Bank outperforms on privatisation plan
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Oct 29 Russian stocks fell on Monday, reflecting
weakening oil prices, and a cautious mood among international investors
following a weak start to the U.S. earnings season and ahead of next month's
U.S. presidential election.
At 0740 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.4 percent
to 1428.2 points, while its dollar-based peer RTS was down 0.6 percent
to 1433.2 points.
The Russian market was weighed down by falling oil prices, with Brent
down around 50 cents to $109 per barrel on Monday morning, as hurricane
Sandy threatens disruption to oil refineries on the U.S. east coast.
Russia's market has been on a downward trend over recent days, and is now
trading at levels last seen in the first week of September, as euphoria over the
U.S. Fed's QE3 programme gives way to a more cautious mood among global
investors who are shunning risk assets.
"There is a lack of positive signals," Mark Bradford, analyst at Russia's
BCS brokerage, wrote in a note on Monday. "This week we do not expect a
significant dynamic in the Russian market ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data
(on Friday) and the U.S. presidential election."
Trading in Russian shares is lower than usual, with daily trading volumes of
major Russian stocks on MICEX last week 13 percent below its one-month average,
and trading in Russian shares in London 36 percent the one-month average, Alfa
Bank analysts wrote.
VTB Capital analysts wrote that the RTS is now testing its support level of
1,440 points. "If broken, Russian equities could find themselves below 1,400,"
he wrote, "which would suggest that the market has been overly bullish about
global fundamentals."
Shares in VTB Bank continued to outperform, rising 0.1 percent.
The stock has been boosted over recent days by clarification last week of the
Russian government's intention to privatise between 10 and 25.5 percent of VTB
in 2013.
The rouble weakened marginally, losing 0.1 percent against the dollar, euro
and the euro-dollar basket.
At 0740 GMT the rouble was at 31.45 against the dollar, 40.62
against the euro and 35.57 percent against the basket.
Russian Latest Net % % Change
Markets Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1428.15 -5.37 -0.37 1.85
RTS 1433.16 -8.22 -0.57 3.71
London 834.64 -10.34 -1.22 7.22
ADRs
Emrg Mkt 990.03 -0.67 -0.07 8.04
Indx
MSCI 767.31 -2.87 -0.37 4.15
Russia
Sberbank 91.77 -0.18 -0.20 16.37
VTB 0.06 0.00 0.05 -5.03
Gazprom 151.18 -0.38 -0.25 -11.75
LUKOIL 1871.90 -8.40 -0.45 9.95
Rostelecom 123.80 -0.90 -0.72 -18.55
Dollar/Rou 31.45 0.03 0.09 -2.18
le
Euro/Roubl 40.62 0.03 0.07 -2.68
Rouble 35.57 0.03 0.08 -2.44
basket
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 7.41 7.39 0.36 7.60
10-yr bond
MONEY Bid Ask Close
MARKET
Overnight 6.15 6.65 6.30
rate
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT
(Reporting By Jason Bush)