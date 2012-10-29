* Russian stock indexes continue recent slide * Hurt by weakening oil price, risk aversion ahead of U.S. election * VTB Bank outperforms on privatisation plan By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Oct 29 Russian stocks fell on Monday, reflecting weakening oil prices, and a cautious mood among international investors following a weak start to the U.S. earnings season and ahead of next month's U.S. presidential election. At 0740 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.4 percent to 1428.2 points, while its dollar-based peer RTS was down 0.6 percent to 1433.2 points. The Russian market was weighed down by falling oil prices, with Brent down around 50 cents to $109 per barrel on Monday morning, as hurricane Sandy threatens disruption to oil refineries on the U.S. east coast. Russia's market has been on a downward trend over recent days, and is now trading at levels last seen in the first week of September, as euphoria over the U.S. Fed's QE3 programme gives way to a more cautious mood among global investors who are shunning risk assets. "There is a lack of positive signals," Mark Bradford, analyst at Russia's BCS brokerage, wrote in a note on Monday. "This week we do not expect a significant dynamic in the Russian market ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data (on Friday) and the U.S. presidential election." Trading in Russian shares is lower than usual, with daily trading volumes of major Russian stocks on MICEX last week 13 percent below its one-month average, and trading in Russian shares in London 36 percent the one-month average, Alfa Bank analysts wrote. VTB Capital analysts wrote that the RTS is now testing its support level of 1,440 points. "If broken, Russian equities could find themselves below 1,400," he wrote, "which would suggest that the market has been overly bullish about global fundamentals." Shares in VTB Bank continued to outperform, rising 0.1 percent. The stock has been boosted over recent days by clarification last week of the Russian government's intention to privatise between 10 and 25.5 percent of VTB in 2013. The rouble weakened marginally, losing 0.1 percent against the dollar, euro and the euro-dollar basket. At 0740 GMT the rouble was at 31.45 against the dollar, 40.62 against the euro and 35.57 percent against the basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1428.15 -5.37 -0.37 1.85 RTS 1433.16 -8.22 -0.57 3.71 London 834.64 -10.34 -1.22 7.22 ADRs Emrg Mkt 990.03 -0.67 -0.07 8.04 Indx MSCI 767.31 -2.87 -0.37 4.15 Russia Sberbank 91.77 -0.18 -0.20 16.37 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.05 -5.03 Gazprom 151.18 -0.38 -0.25 -11.75 LUKOIL 1871.90 -8.40 -0.45 9.95 Rostelecom 123.80 -0.90 -0.72 -18.55 Dollar/Rou 31.45 0.03 0.09 -2.18 le Euro/Roubl 40.62 0.03 0.07 -2.68 Rouble 35.57 0.03 0.08 -2.44 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.41 7.39 0.36 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 6.15 6.65 6.30 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT (Reporting By Jason Bush)