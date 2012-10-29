* Russian stock indexes continue recent slide * Hurt by weakening oil price, risk aversion ahead of U.S. election * VTB Bank outperforms on privatisation plan (Updates prices) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Oct 29 Russian stocks fell on Monday, reflecting weakening oil prices and a cautious mood among international investors following a weak start to the U.S. earnings season and ahead of next month's presidential election in the United States. At 1328 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.33 percent at 1428.8 points, while its dollar-based peer RTS was down 0.57 percent at 1433.2 points. Russian assets were dragged lower by falling oil prices, with Brent crude down around 50 cents to $110 per barrel on Monday afternoon as hurricane Sandy threatened disruption to oil refineries on the U.S. east coast. At 1328 GMT the rouble was at 31.46 against the dollar, 40.59 against the euro and 35.57 percent against the basket, slightly weaker against the dollar, but stronger against the euro on the day. Russia's market has been on a downward trend over recent days, and is now trading at levels last seen in the first week of September, as euphoria over the U.S. Fed's QE3 programme gives way to a more cautious mood among global investors who are shunning risk assets. "There is a lack of positive signals," Mark Bradford, analyst at Russia's BCS brokerage, wrote in a note on Monday. "This week we do not expect a significant dynamic in the Russian market ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data (on Friday) and the U.S. presidential election." Trading in Russian shares is lower than usual, with daily trading volumes of major Russian stocks on MICEX last Friday, 13 percent below its one-month average, and trading in Russian shares in London 36 percent the one-month average, Alfa Bank analysts wrote. VTB Capital analysts wrote that the RTS is now testing its support level of 1,440 points. "If broken, Russian equities could find themselves below 1,400," he wrote, "which would suggest that the market has been overly bullish about global fundamentals." Shares in VTB Bank continued to outperform, rising 0.13 percent. The stock has been boosted over recent days by clarification last week of the Russian government's intention to privatise between 10 and 25.5 percent of VTB in 2013. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change Markets on year STOCKS MICEX 1428.82 -4.70 -0.33 1.90 RTS 1433.21 -8.17 -0.57 3.72 London ADRs 831.07 -3.57 -0.43 6.76 Emrg Mkt 988.24 -2.46 -0.25 7.84 Indx MSCI Russia <.MIRU00000P 766.42 -3.76 -0.49 4.03 S> Sberbank 91.52 -0.43 -0.47 16.05 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.13 -4.96 Gazprom 150.49 -1.07 -0.71 -12.15 LUKOIL 1896.40 16.10 0.86 11.39 Rostelecom 123.82 -0.88 -0.71 -18.54 Dollar/Roubl <RUBUTSTN=MC 31.46 0.04 0.13 -2.14 > Euro/Rouble <EURRUBTN=MC 40.59 -0.01 -0.02 -2.76 > Rouble 35.57 0.02 0.05 -2.46 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.43 7.41 0,26 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 6.29 6.79 6,30 rate (Editing by Catherine Evans)