* Russian indexes up 0.3 pct after several days of losses * Rosneft strengthens ahead of third quarter TNK-BP results * Gazprom falls after $38 billion far east investment plan By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russian stocks edged up on Tuesday morning, reversing opening losses and ending a losing streak lasting several days. Oil company Rosneft outperformed ahead of third quarter results by Anglo-Russian joint venture TNK-BP international. At 0840 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.3 percent to 1436.7 points, while its dollar-based peer RTS had risen 0.3 percent to 1440.0. The indexes fell 0.4-0.5 percent on opening but sentiment improved during the morning, helped by an uptick in oil prices that pushed Brent above $109 per barrel. Rosneft shares were up 1.3 percent on Tuesday, beating the market, as investors awaited the publication of third quarter U.S. GAAP results by Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP International. Rosneft has outperformed since last week's announcement of its $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, which will turn Rosneft into the world's largest listed oil company. Shares in TNK-BP Holding, TNK-BP's Russian-listed subsidiary, were down 0.5 percent on Tuesday, amid continuing concerns over Rosneft's future policy towards minority shareholders in TNK-BP Holding. Shares in gas concern Gazprom were down 0.2 percent, a day after the company unveiled an ambitious $38 billion investment plan to boost exports to Asia by investing in far eastern gas production and pipelines. Several analysts expressed reservations about the plan, fearing that it would be negative for Gazprom shareholders. "...Based on the track record and relatively low general efficiency of Gazprom's spending, as well as the company's poor investment governance, we doubt that it would be able to create value by developing (the Eastern Gas Programme)," VTB Capital analysts wrote on Tuesday. VTB Capital estimated that the far eastern project would have an internal rate of return of just 4 percent and destroy $15 billion in shareholder value, while Deutsche Bank analysts wrote that Gazprom's projected pipeline construction costs were 30-70 percent higher than Deutsche Bank's own estimates. Trading activity on Russia's market continues to be muted, with turnover of Russian stocks on Monday some 40 percent below the average over the preceding 30 days. Analysts said that the two-day closure of U.S. markets on Monday and Tuesday has contributed to muted investor activity. In addition, investors are wary of making new bets on Russia ahead of next Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. "The U.S. economy and the actions of the administration have a significant impact on how investors view investment risk globally and Russian asset prices are more impacted by the risk pendulum than are most other big emerging markets," Sberbank Investment Research analyst Chris Weafer wrote in a report on Monday afternoon. The rouble strengthened against the dollar but weakened against the euro, leaving it stable against its euro-dollar currency basket. At 0840 GMT the rouble was up 0.1 percent at 31.46 against the dollar , and down 0.2 percent to 40.72 against the euro <, leaving the rouble down one kopeck at 35.63 against the basket. The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond tightened, falling to 2.91 percent on Tuesday compared with 2.96 the previous day. VTB Bank became the latest Russian company to tap the international debt market recently, with banking sources telling Reuters on Tuesday that VTB is preparing a top-up to its $1 billion perpetual Eurobond issue, expected to be worth at least $500 million. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1436.68 4.78 0.33 2.46 RTS 1439.97 4.92 0.34 4.20 London 835.06 1.85 0.22 7.27 ADRs Emrg Mkt 992.14 1.90 0.19 8.27 Indx MSCI 770.00 2.26 0.29 4.51 Russia Sberbank 92.03 0.33 0.36 16.70 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.77 -4.45 Gazprom 150.64 -0.26 -0.17 -12.06 LUKOIL 1907.40 4.50 0.24 12.04 Rostelecom 123.76 -0.70 -0.56 -18.58 Dollar/Rou 31.46 -0.04 -0.13 -2.14 le Euro/Roubl 40.72 0.07 0.17 -2.44 Rouble 35.63 0.01 0.02 -2.29 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.44 7.41 -0.05 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 6.35 6.85 6.29 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0840 GMT (Reporting By Jason Bush; editing by Stephen Nisbet)