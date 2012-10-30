* Russia's MICEX down 0.2 pct, RTS down 0.5 * pct Rosneft strengthens ahead of third quarter TNK-BP results * Gazprom falls after investment plan (Adds latest prices, comment) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russian stocks traded lower on Tuesday, ceding opening gains in thin trade that reflected a general apathy among investors awaiting the reopening of the United States bourses. Oil company Rosneft outperformed after third quarter results by Anglo-Russian joint venture TNK-BP international showed profit up 53 percent. At 1355 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.17 percent at 1432.6 points, while its dollar-based peer RTS had fallen 0.45 percent to 1425.4 points. Oil prices rose towards $110 per barrel of Brent, helping Russia's commodity-heavy indexes earlier on Tuesday, but news from the state-monopoly Gazprom of increasing its 2012 investments to $31 billion had a cooling effect. "It apparently has not inspired investors, which is quite understandable given the inefficiency with which such mega-projects have been typically implemented," Ivan Fomenko, an analyst at Absolut bank wrote in a note. This followed Monday's news of Gazprom unveiling an ambitious $38 billion investment plan to boost exports to Asia by investing in far eastern gas production and pipelines. Several analysts expressed reservations about the plan, fearing that it would be negative for Gazprom shareholders. "...Based on the track record and relatively low general efficiency of Gazprom's spending, as well as the company's poor investment governance, we doubt that it would be able to create value by developing (the Eastern Gas Programme)," VTB Capital analysts wrote on Tuesday. Shares in Gazprom were trading 2.3 percent down. Rosneft shares were up 1.3 percent on Tuesday after the third quarter U.S. GAAP results by Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP International. Rosneft has outperformed since last week's announcement of its $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, which will turn Rosneft into the world's largest listed oil company. Shares in TNK-BP Holding, TNK-BP's Russian-listed subsidiary, were down 2.0 percent on Tuesday, amid continuing concerns over Rosneft's future policy towards minority shareholders in TNK-BP Holding. Trading activity on Russia's market continues to be muted, with turnover of Russian stocks on Monday some 40 percent below the average over the preceding 30 days. Analysts said that the two-day closure of U.S. markets on Monday and Tuesday has contributed to muted investor activity. In addition, investors are wary of making new bets on Russia ahead of next Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. "The U.S. economy and the actions of the administration have a significant impact on how investors view investment risk globally and Russian asset prices are more impacted by the risk pendulum than are most other big emerging markets," Sberbank Investment Research analyst Chris Weafer wrote in a report on Monday afternoon. The rouble strengthened against the dollar but weakened against the euro, leaving it stable against its euro-dollar currency basket. At 1355 GMT the rouble was up 0.4 percent at 31.39 against the dollar , and down 0.1 percent to 40.69 against the euro <, leaving the rouble 0.1 percent down at 35.57 against the basket. The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond tightened, falling to 2.89 percent on Tuesday compared with 2.96 the previous day. VTB Bank became the latest Russian company to tap the international debt market, with banking sources telling Reuters on Tuesday that VTB is preparing a top-up to its $1 billion perpetual Eurobond issue, expected to be worth at least $500 million. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1425.40 -6.50 -0.45 1.65 RTS 1432.60 -2.45 -0.17 3.67 London ADRs 828.36 -4.85 -0.58 6.41 Emrg Mkt Indx 993.62 3.38 0.34 8.43 MSCI Russia 764.69 -3.05 -0.40 3.79 Sberbank 91.40 -0.30 -0.33 15.90 VTB 0.06 -0.00 -0.66 -5.81 Gazprom 147.55 -3.30 -2.19 -13.86 LUKOIL 1899.00 -3.90 -0.20 11.54 Rostelecom 123.30 -1.16 -0.93 -18.88 Dollar/Rouble 31.39 -0.11 -0.36 -2.36 Euro/Rouble 40.69 0.04 0.10 -2.51 Rouble basket 35.57 -0.04 -0.12 -2.44 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.43 7.40 0.01 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 6.44 6.94 6.29 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1355 GMT (Reporting By Jason Bush and Lidia Kelly; editing by Stephen Nisbet, Ron Askew)