* MICEX, RTS rise, helped by higher oil price
* Norilsk, Novatek outperform
* Rouble pares back gains in thin volumes
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russian stocks turned positive on
Wednesday, halting a six-day losing streak, with risk-sensitive
shares outperforming, led by Norilsk Nickel and
Novatek.
As of 1440 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
up 0.3 percent at 1,425.92 points, while the dollar-denominated
RTS had gained 0.3 percent to 1,434.87 points.
"The lack of turnover made people react to some (corporate)
stories they never payed attention to before," said Andrey Kukk,
a senior trader at Uralsib Capital.
Shares of Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and
palladium miner, rose 1.2 percent on news that the company's
billionaire owners had resumed talks to settle a four-year
dispute over the miner, which could hand control to tycoon
Vladimir Potanin.
A refusal by billionaire Oleg Deripaska's RUSAL to
sell its 25 percent stake in Norilsk had escalated into a row
about board control and payments to shareholders that have
drained cash from Norilsk, valued at almost $30 billion.
"I think there is light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps,
as a result, Norilsk Nickel will pay special dividends or
actually change its dividend policy," said Dmitry Ryzhkov, a
trader at Alfa Bank, adding that, potentially, the share price
could rise by 20-25 percent.
Shares in independent gas producer Novatek gained
2.7 percent after Cyprus said on Tuesday it would start
negotiations for the development of natural gas fields.
However, shares in TNK-BP Holding, the
Russian-listed subsidiary of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP,
dropped 2.9 percent after Igor Sechin, the chief executive of
oil company Rosneft, which is acquiring TNK-BP, said
that Rosneft had no obligation to TNK-BP Holding's minority
shareholders.
Trading volumes on the stock market remained subdued with
investors reluctant to take on new positions ahead of the U.S.
presidential election next week, dealers said.
The rouble curbed some of its early gains, but was propped
up by a rise in Brent crude prices above $109.5 per barrel
.
The currency rose 0.1 percent against the dollar
to 31.33. Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.1
percent to 40.68 and was broadly flat at 35.54
versus the euro-dollar basket, which the central bank monitors
to gauge the exchange rate.
A Reuters poll published on Wednesday showed the outlook for
the rouble has become slightly more bearish, forecasting the
currency will end the year at 35.78 against the basket.
Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change
Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1425,92 4,17 0,29 1,69
RTS 1434,87 4,77 0,33 3,84
London ADRs 827,61 -0,61 -0,07 6,31
Emrg Mkt Indx 995,43 2,28 0,23 8,63
MSCI Russia 763,65 0,06 0,01 3,65
Sberbank 91,75 0,55 0,60 16,35
VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,71 -7,02
Gazprom 144,75 -2,31 -1,57 -15,50
LUKOIL 1904,10 5,10 0,27 11,84
Rostelecom 125,01 2,23 1,82 -17,76
Dollar/Rouble 31,33 -0,02 -0,06 -2,54
Euro/Rouble 40,68 0,05 0,13 -2,53
Rouble basket 35,54 0,01 0,04 -2,54
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7,41 7,38 0,16 7,60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 6,35 6,85 6,44
TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO
All data taken from Reuters at 1440 GMT
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by
Susan Fenton)