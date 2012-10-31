* MICEX, RTS rise, helped by higher oil price * Norilsk, Novatek outperform * Rouble pares back gains in thin volumes MOSCOW, Oct 31 Russian stocks turned positive on Wednesday, halting a six-day losing streak, with risk-sensitive shares outperforming, led by Norilsk Nickel and Novatek. As of 1440 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.3 percent at 1,425.92 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS had gained 0.3 percent to 1,434.87 points. "The lack of turnover made people react to some (corporate) stories they never payed attention to before," said Andrey Kukk, a senior trader at Uralsib Capital. Shares of Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, rose 1.2 percent on news that the company's billionaire owners had resumed talks to settle a four-year dispute over the miner, which could hand control to tycoon Vladimir Potanin. A refusal by billionaire Oleg Deripaska's RUSAL to sell its 25 percent stake in Norilsk had escalated into a row about board control and payments to shareholders that have drained cash from Norilsk, valued at almost $30 billion. "I think there is light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps, as a result, Norilsk Nickel will pay special dividends or actually change its dividend policy," said Dmitry Ryzhkov, a trader at Alfa Bank, adding that, potentially, the share price could rise by 20-25 percent. Shares in independent gas producer Novatek gained 2.7 percent after Cyprus said on Tuesday it would start negotiations for the development of natural gas fields.  However, shares in TNK-BP Holding, the Russian-listed subsidiary of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP, dropped 2.9 percent after Igor Sechin, the chief executive of oil company Rosneft, which is acquiring TNK-BP, said that Rosneft had no obligation to TNK-BP Holding's minority shareholders. Trading volumes on the stock market remained subdued with investors reluctant to take on new positions ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week, dealers said. The rouble curbed some of its early gains, but was propped up by a rise in Brent crude prices above $109.5 per barrel . The currency rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to 31.33. Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.1 percent to 40.68 and was broadly flat at 35.54 versus the euro-dollar basket, which the central bank monitors to gauge the exchange rate. A Reuters poll published on Wednesday showed the outlook for the rouble has become slightly more bearish, forecasting the currency will end the year at 35.78 against the basket. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1425,92 4,17 0,29 1,69 RTS 1434,87 4,77 0,33 3,84 London ADRs 827,61 -0,61 -0,07 6,31 Emrg Mkt Indx 995,43 2,28 0,23 8,63 MSCI Russia 763,65 0,06 0,01 3,65 Sberbank 91,75 0,55 0,60 16,35 VTB 0,05 -0,00 -0,71 -7,02 Gazprom 144,75 -2,31 -1,57 -15,50 LUKOIL 1904,10 5,10 0,27 11,84 Rostelecom 125,01 2,23 1,82 -17,76 Dollar/Rouble 31,33 -0,02 -0,06 -2,54 Euro/Rouble 40,68 0,05 0,13 -2,53 Rouble basket 35,54 0,01 0,04 -2,54 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,41 7,38 0,16 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6,35 6,85 6,44 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1440 GMT (Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Susan Fenton)