* RTS, MICEX down in thin trade * Novatek down on losing supply contract * Rouble slightly down against dollar By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Nov 1 Russian gas producer Novatek was the top faller on the broadly lower Moscow share indexes on Thursday on news the firm lost a contract to oil major Rosneft. Relatively weak prices for crude oil, a mainstay of the Russian economy, and end of monthly tax payments brought the rouble slightly down against the dollar. Brent is hovering around $108.50 per barrel. At 0835 GMT, the independent Novatek was trading 7.3 percent down, the biggest loser according to Reuters data, while the rouble-denominated MICEX was 0.32 percent lower at 1,421.11 points. The dollar-traded RTS index was also 0.32 percent down at 1,429.36 points, with volumes continuing to be below average. Reports said that the state-owned Rosneft would replace the independent Novatek as the main supplier to the state-owned Inter RAO in four years, depriving Novatek of a customer that accounts for 30 percent of its sales . "Novatek has already concluded new contracts worth 19 billion cubic of meters (bcm) this year and will likely announce more, which should somewhat mitigate the impact in four years," analysts at Sberbank Research wrote in a note. "Still, we view the news as negative for the independent." Inter RAO shares were up 0.2 percent. Moscow's equity markets were drifting amid mixed news flow from abroad, awaiting initial jobless claims and manufacturing data from the United States. Data has shown improvement in China's manufacturing segment - a good news for Russian steel producers whose fate depends on the demand from China. "Metals companies will see higher demand today and sentiment for commodity-related sectors and markets, such as Russia, will also benefit," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. The metals and mining index on MICEX outperformed the market, rising 0.1 percent, with Norilsk Nickel up 0.3 percent. The rouble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 31.38 , while it was 0.1 percent at 40.60 stronger against the euro . This left the currency flat at 35.53 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses for guiding the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "Overall, we believe the rouble is likely to be balanced around 35.30-35.50 (versus basket) given that oil prices are below $110 a barrel and that the tax payment period has come to an end," analysts at VTB Capital said. The yield on Russia's Eurobond maturing in 2030 rose to 2.92 from 2.88 percent on Wednesday, while the yield on Eurobond maturing in 2042 fell to 4.36 percent from 4.40 percent. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1421.11 -4.59 -0.32 1.35 RTS 1429.36 -4.60 -0.32 3.44 London ADRs 820.49 -4.35 -0.53 5.40 Emrg Mkt Indx 995.15 -0.18 -0.02 8.59 MSCI Russia 758.27 -5.96 -0.78 2.92 Sberbank 91.72 -0.07 -0.08 16.31 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.11 -7.23 Gazprom 144.00 -0.90 -0.62 -15.94 LUKOIL 1903.40 -0.60 -0.03 11.80 Rostelecom 125.46 1.95 1.58 -17.46 Dollar/Rouble 31.38 0.04 0.13 -2.38 Euro/Rouble 40.60 -0.05 -0.12 -2.72 Rouble basket 35.53 0.00 0.00 -2.56 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.40 7.40 0.04 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 6.39 6.89 6.34 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0835 GMT (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)