* RTS, MICEX down in thin trade * Novatek down on losing supply contract * Rouble slightly down against dollar (Adds detail, latest prices, comment) By Lidia Kelly MOSCOW, Nov 1 Russian independent gas producer Novatek was the biggest faller on the broadly lower Moscow share indexes on Thursday on news the firm lost a contract to oil major Rosneft. Rosneft, which also reported above forecast third-quarter net profit of $5.8 billion and the state-owned Inter RAO, a power company whose contract Novatek lost, were among the top gainers. Falling prices for crude oil, a mainstay of the Russian economy, and end of monthly tax payments brought the rouble slightly down against the dollar. Brent fell on Thursday to just above $108 per barrel. At 1300 GMT, the independent Novatek was trading 8.0 percent down, the biggest loser according to Reuters data, while the rouble-denominated MICEX was 0.69 percent lower at 1,415.89 points, its lowest since first days of August. The dollar-traded RTS index was 0.64 percent down at 1,424.77 points, with volumes continuing to be below average. Rosneft said it would replace Novatek as the main supplier to Inter RAO, depriving Novatek of a customer that accounts for 30 percent of its sales. "Novatek has already concluded new contracts worth 19 billion cubic of meters (bcm) this year and will likely announce more, which should somewhat mitigate the impact in four years," analysts at Sberbank Research wrote in a note. "Still, we view the news as negative for the independent." Rosneft shares traded 1.6 percent higher, while Inter RAO shares were up 2.1 percent. Moscow's equity markets were drifting amid mixed news flow from abroad. "Although, of course, the focus of investors is on Nov. 6 - the day of the presidential elections in the United States," said Dmitry Kharlapyev, analyst at Petrokommerce Bank. The metals and mining index on MICEX outperformed the market, rising 0.1 percent, with Norilsk Nickel up 1.7 percent. The rouble was 0.1 percent weaker against the dollar at 31.35, and again the euro at 40.69 stronger against the euro. This left the currency down 0.1 percent at 35.55 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses for guiding the rouble's nominal exchange rate. "The forex market looks quite sluggish," Kharlapyev said, adding that he envisages the rouble's trading range at 35.40-35.75 against the basket in the near term. "In the short-term, I see the rouble's perspective as mainly neutral, although from a fundamental point of view we still think the Russian currency is oversold, so it retains some medium-term firming potential," he added. The yield on Russia's Eurobond maturing in 2030 rose to 2.92 from 2.88 percent on Wednesday, while the yield on Eurobond maturing in 2042 fell to 4.38 percent from 4.40 percent. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on Markets year STOCKS MICEX 1415.89 -9.81 -0.69 0.97 RTS 1424.77 -9.19 -0.64 3.10 London ADRs 817.49 -7.35 -0.89 5.01 Emrg Mkt Indx 996.17 0.84 0.08 8.71 MSCI Russia 754.80 -9.43 -1.23 2.45 Sberbank 91.29 -0.50 -0.54 15.76 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -1.01 -8.06 Gazprom 143.19 -1.71 -1.18 -16.41 LUKOIL 1893.00 -11.00 -0.58 11.19 Rostelecom 122.72 -0.79 -0.64 -19.26 Dollar/Rouble 31.35 0.01 0.05 -2.47 Euro/Rouble 40.69 0.04 0.09 -2.52 Rouble basket 35.55 0.02 0.07 -2.49 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.41 7.40 -0.03 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 6.44 6.94 6.34 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1300 GMT (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra)