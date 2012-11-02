* Gazprom gains after first-half results beat forecasts * Stock indexes mixed, stronger dollar weighs on rouble * Market eyes key U.S. jobs data By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Nov 2 Positive first-half results from gas concern Gazprom helped push Russia's MICEX share index higher on Friday, while the rouble weakened against a broadly firmer dollar. At 0805 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.3 percent at 1,435.7 points, while its dollar-denominated peer RTS was down 0.1 percent to 1442.0. Gazprom, Russia's largest company by capitalisation, was one of the biggest gainers, rising by 0.8 percent after its first-half results beat analysts' forecasts. Gazprom's second-quarter net income of $4.82 billion nevertheless was down by 50 percent on the second quarter of 2011, reflecting both lower sales and retroactive payments made by Gazprom to European customers to compensate them for high prices. Gazprom's results came a day after Russia's largest oil company Rosneft published better-than-expected results for the third quarter. Rosneft was up 0.2 percent on Friday after gaining 5.9 percent the previous day. Independent gas producer Novatek recovered by 0.7 percent on Friday, a day after its shares slumped 7 percent after the loss of a key contract to Rosneft. Despite the positive results from Russian blue chips, trading remained lethargic ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, which has encouraged caution among global investors unwilling to take on risks ahead of the vote. Analysts nevertheless said that U.S. monthly non-farm payroll statistics to be published on Friday afternoon may breathe some life into Russia's markets, which depend heavily on demand for commodities and hence the strength of the U.S. economy. "From the fundamental point of view, the 'bulls' on both the Russian and foreign markets have weighty grounds for continued growth - particularly the macro data from the U.S.," BCS analyst Mark Bradford wrote in a note. Analysts are hopeful that the U.S. jobs data will be bullish, after positive data on U.S. private sector employment and jobless claims on Thursday. The rouble weakened by 0.4 percent to 31.39 against the dollar , which has strengthened globally after the encouraging U.S. labour market data on Thursday and ahead of Friday's payroll data. The rouble was marginally stronger at 40.49 against the euro, leaving it 0.2 percent weaker at 35.49 against the euro-dollar currency basket . The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond was little changed at 2.88 percent. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change Markets on year STOCKS MICEX 1435.68 4.77 0.33 2.39 RTS 1442.01 -1.49 -0.10 4.35 London ADRs 832.22 7.38 0.89 6.91 Emrg Mkt Indx 1005.25 5.62 0.56 9.70 MSCI Russia 765.22 0.68 0.09 3.86 Sberbank 91.94 0.10 0.11 16.59 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.18 -7.12 Gazprom 145.46 1.16 0.80 -15.08 LUKOIL 1935.00 13.00 0.68 13.66 Rostelecom 123.70 0.09 0.07 -18.62 Dollar/Rouble 31.39 0.13 0.43 -2.34 Euro/Rouble 40.49 -0.03 -0.07 -2.99 Rouble basket 35.49 0.06 0.17 -2.68 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7.41 7.39 -0.03 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight 5.94 6.44 6.45 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0805 GMT (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Susan Fenton)