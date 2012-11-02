* Gazprom gains after first-half results beat forecasts * Stock indexes rise on U.S. jobs data, stronger dollar weighs on rouble (Updates prices, adds details and comment) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Nov 2 Positive first-half results from gas firm Gazprom pushed Russia's stock market higher on Friday along with strong U.S. jobs data, which weighed on the rouble. At 1430 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX was up 0.6 percent at 1439.1 points and its dollar-denominated peer RTS little changed at 1444.1. Gazprom, Russia's largest company by capitalisation, was one of the biggest gainers, rising by 1.3 percent after its results beat analysts' forecasts. Russia's largest oil company Rosneft published better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Thursday, when it gained 5.9 percent. Rosneft was up 1.0 percent on Friday. Independent gas producer Novatek recovered by 1.2 percent on Friday, a day after its shares slumped 7 percent after the loss of a key contract to Rosneft. Despite the positive results from Russian blue chips, the Russian markets were broadly flat until the publication of bullish U.S. monthly non-farm payroll statistics at 1230 GMT, which showed an economy creating more new jobs than expected. Russia depends heavily on demand for commodities and hence on the strength of the U.S. economy. The jobs data also sent the oil price higher, boosting Russian asset prices, but crude gains proved short-lived as the dollar also strengthened, pushing Brent below $108 per barrel. The rouble weakened by 0.6 percent to 31.45 against the dollar , but was 0.3 percent stronger at 40.40 against the euro , leaving it 0.1 percent weaker at 35.48 against its euro-dollar currency basket. Traders said that investors may also be reluctant to hold long rouble positions ahead of a three-day weekend in Russia during which markets will be closed. The rouble faces risks in the weeks ahead, as Russian borrowers are due to repay some $29 billion in foreign debts in November and December, said Sergei Fishgoit, a trader at Otkritie bank. "In such a situation preserving the rouble in its current ranges would be an achievement," he said. The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond tightened, falling to 2.83 percent from 2.87 percent the day before. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1439.07 8.16 0.57 2.63 RTS 1444.10 0.60 0.04 4.50 London ADRs 830.44 -1.78 -0.21 6.68 Emrg Mkt 1004.68 5.05 0.51 9.63 Indx MSCI Russia 766.01 1.47 0.19 3.97 Sberbank 92.19 0.35 0.38 16.90 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.99 -7.87 Gazprom 146.23 1.93 1.34 -14.64 LUKOIL 1946.00 24.00 1.25 14.30 Rostelecom 122.51 -1.10 -0.89 -19.40 Dollar/Roub 31.45 0.19 0.60 -2.18 e Euro/Rouble 40.40 -0.12 -0.29 -3.19 Rouble 35.48 0.05 0.14 -2.70 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.38 7.35 0.16 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.95 6.45 6.45 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1430 GMT (Reporting By Jason Bush, additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet)