* Investors await U.S. vote for global market clarity * Gazprom down after price deal with Poland, Rosneft outperforms * Rouble down against dollar, up against euro By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Nov 6 Russia's Gazprom weakened while fellow energy blue chip Rosneft firmed on Tuesday in cautious trade pending U.S. presidential election results. At 0820 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.2 percent to 1442.7, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down 0.2 percent to 1441.7 points. Shares in Gazprom underperformed, falling 0.5 percent, after it agreed to more flexible price in a new agreement with Poland's energy company PGNiG. By contrast, shares in Russia's largest oil company Rosneft strongly outperformed, rising by 1.6 percent, as investors remain bullish about its plans to acquire Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP. On Tuesday, HSBC raised its target price for Rosneft from $5.30 to $6.50. Analysts said investors were generally reluctant to make new bets before U.S. election results emerge. "For investors in Russia, the major difference between the two incumbents is, in general terms, that Romney would more likely pursue dollar-supporting policies, while the Obama administration tends to favour a weaker currency as part of a mechanism to boost the economy," analysts at Sberbank Investment Research said in a note on Tuesday, adding that a weaker dollar would support commodity prices and hence Russian markets. Russian electricity stocks also outperformed, with MRSK Holding up 3.8 percent and federal grid company FSK up 4.4 percent, after a report in the Kommersant newspaper that the government has drawn up a new plan for the companies' consolidation. However, many analysts were cautious about the plan. "We believe that the potential change in consolidation creates additional risk for both MRSK Holding and Federal Grid, as the swap ratios are difficult to predict," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. The rouble was weaker against the dollar but stronger against the euro, reflecting trends on the global currency markets, where the euro has weakened on concerns about Greece's debt spiral. The rouble was down 0.2 percent at 31.55 against the dollar, and up 0.2 percent to 40.31 against the euro, leaving the rouble unchanged at 35.49 against the euro-dollar currency basket. The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond was little changed at 2.86 percent. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1442.67 2.42 0.17 2.88 RTS 1441.71 -2.48 -0.17 4.33 London ADRs 827.87 1.66 0.20 6.35 Emrg Mkt 1003.08 2.28 0.23 9.46 Indx MSCI Russia 763.97 2.80 0.37 3.69 Sberbank 91.48 -0.47 -0.51 16.00 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.04 -7.75 Gazprom 145.28 -0.75 -0.51 -15.19 LUKOIL 1943.50 -0.50 -0.03 14.16 Rostelecom 122.20 0.17 0.14 -19.61 Dollar/Roub 31.55 0.08 0.24 -1.87 e Euro/Rouble 40.31 -0.10 -0.24 -3.42 Rouble 35.49 -0.00 0.00 -2.67 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.40 7.34 0.28 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 6.10 6.60 6.00 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0820 GMT (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)