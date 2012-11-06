* Investors await U.S. vote for global market clarity * New merger plan boosts power stocks * Rouble down against dollar, up against euro (Updates prices, comments, background) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, Nov 6 Russian shares rose in thin trade on Tuesday, boosted by a firmer oil price and led higher by Russian electricity stocks, with investors wary of risk-sensitive assets ahead of presidential elections in the United States. At 1421 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.5 percent to 1447.1, while the dollar-denominated RTS gained 0.4 percent to 1450.3 points. The Russian markets were helped by a rebound in the oil price, with Brent firming $1 to rise above $109 per barrel. State-controlled electricity holding MRSK Holding was up 3.0 percent and federal grid company FSK up 4.5 percent, after newspaper reports that the government has drawn up a new plan for the companies' consolidation. Utilities analyst Vladimir Sklyar at Renaissance Capital said the sharp rise in the companies' share prices may be down to the government's decision to back-track on a previous plan for a full operational merger, which had been greeted with scepticism from investors. In contrast, the latest plan involves the creation of a new holding company but the retention of each company's operational independence. However, many analysts were cautious about the new plan. "We believe that the potential change in consolidation creates additional risk for both MRSK Holding and Federal Grid, as the swap ratios are difficult to predict," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. Analysts said investors were generally reluctant to make new bets before U.S. election results emerge. "For investors in Russia, the major difference between the two incumbents is, in general terms, that Romney would more likely pursue dollar-supporting policies, while the Obama administration tends to favour a weaker currency as part of a mechanism to boost the economy," analysts at Sberbank Investment Research said in a note on Tuesday, adding that a weaker dollar would support commodity prices and hence Russian markets. Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek was among the top winners, with the shares up 2.3 percent after the company announced the purchase of 49 percent of gas company Nortgas for $1.38 billion. Shares in Gazprom underperformed in early trading, after it agreed to more flexible price in a new agreement with Poland's energy company PGNiG, but bounced back in the evening. The rouble was flat against the dollar and stronger against the euro, reflecting trends on the global currency markets. The dollar hovered around two-month highs against a basket of major currencies, as investors sought a safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the United States and that the euro has weakened on concerns about Greece's debt spiral. The rouble was little changed at 31.46 against the dollar, gained 0.2 percent to 40.33 against the euro, and was up 0.1 percent to 35.45 against the euro-dollar currency basket. The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond fell to a two-week low of 2.80 percent. The registration of a new central securities depository, announced on Tuesday, has warmed up demand for longer-dated Russian bonds. The step clears a hurdle for international settlement firms to start handling Russian government bonds using the Russian exchange's platform. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1447,08 6,83 0,47 3,20 RTS 1450,32 6,13 0,42 4,95 London ADRs 833,87 7,66 0,93 7,12 Emrg Mkt Indx 1004,93 4,13 0,41 9,66 MSCI Russia 769,39 8,22 1,08 4,43 Sberbank 91,31 -0,64 -0,70 15,79 VTB 0,05 0,00 1,50 -6,34 Gazprom 146,32 0,29 0,20 -14,58 LUKOIL 1957,20 13,20 0,68 14,96 Rostelecom 122,42 0,39 0,32 -19,46 Dollar/Rouble 31,46 -0,01 -0,04 -2,15 Euro/Rouble 40,33 -0,08 -0,20 -3,37 Rouble basket 35,45 -0,04 -0,12 -2,78 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 7,39 7,35 0,33 7,60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5,94 6,44 6,00 TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1421 GMT (Reporting By Jason Bush, Maya Dyakina and Sonia Elks; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Stephen Nisbet)