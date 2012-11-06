* Investors await U.S. vote for global market clarity
* New merger plan boosts power stocks
* Rouble down against dollar, up against euro
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Nov 6 Russian shares rose in thin trade on Tuesday,
boosted by a firmer oil price and led higher by Russian electricity stocks, with
investors wary of risk-sensitive assets ahead of presidential elections in the
United States.
At 1421 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.5 percent to
1447.1, while the dollar-denominated RTS gained 0.4 percent to 1450.3
points.
The Russian markets were helped by a rebound in the oil price, with Brent
firming $1 to rise above $109 per barrel.
State-controlled electricity holding MRSK Holding was up 3.0
percent and federal grid company FSK up 4.5 percent, after newspaper
reports that the government has drawn up a new plan for the companies'
consolidation.
Utilities analyst Vladimir Sklyar at Renaissance Capital said the sharp rise
in the companies' share prices may be down to the government's decision to
back-track on a previous plan for a full operational merger, which had been
greeted with scepticism from investors.
In contrast, the latest plan involves the creation of a new holding company
but the retention of each company's operational independence.
However, many analysts were cautious about the new plan.
"We believe that the potential change in consolidation creates additional
risk for both MRSK Holding and Federal Grid, as the swap ratios are difficult to
predict," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note.
Analysts said investors were generally reluctant to make new bets before
U.S. election results emerge.
"For investors in Russia, the major difference between the two incumbents
is, in general terms, that Romney would more likely pursue dollar-supporting
policies, while the Obama administration tends to favour a weaker currency as
part of a mechanism to boost the economy," analysts at Sberbank Investment
Research said in a note on Tuesday, adding that a weaker dollar would support
commodity prices and hence Russian markets.
Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek was among the top
winners, with the shares up 2.3 percent after the company announced the purchase
of 49 percent of gas company Nortgas for $1.38 billion.
Shares in Gazprom underperformed in early trading, after it agreed to more
flexible price in a new agreement with Poland's energy company PGNiG,
but bounced back in the evening.
The rouble was flat against the dollar and stronger against the euro,
reflecting trends on the global currency markets. The dollar hovered around
two-month highs against a basket of major currencies, as investors sought a
safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the United States and that the
euro has weakened on concerns about Greece's debt spiral.
The rouble was little changed at 31.46 against the dollar,
gained 0.2 percent to 40.33 against the euro, and was up 0.1
percent to 35.45 against the euro-dollar currency basket.
The yield on Russia's benchmark 2030 Eurobond fell to a
two-week low of 2.80 percent.
The registration of a new central securities depository, announced on
Tuesday, has warmed up demand for longer-dated Russian bonds. The step clears a
hurdle for international settlement firms to start handling Russian government
bonds using the Russian exchange's platform.
Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change
Change Change on year
STOCKS
MICEX 1447,08 6,83 0,47 3,20
RTS 1450,32 6,13 0,42 4,95
London ADRs 833,87 7,66 0,93 7,12
Emrg Mkt Indx 1004,93 4,13 0,41 9,66
MSCI Russia 769,39 8,22 1,08 4,43
Sberbank 91,31 -0,64 -0,70 15,79
VTB 0,05 0,00 1,50 -6,34
Gazprom 146,32 0,29 0,20 -14,58
LUKOIL 1957,20 13,20 0,68 14,96
Rostelecom 122,42 0,39 0,32 -19,46
Dollar/Rouble 31,46 -0,01 -0,04 -2,15
Euro/Rouble 40,33 -0,08 -0,20 -3,37
Rouble basket 35,45 -0,04 -0,12 -2,78
DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon
Russia 10-yr 7,39 7,35 0,33 7,60
bond
MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close
Overnight rate 5,94 6,44 6,00
Reporting By Jason Bush, Maya Dyakina and Sonia Elks
and Stephen Nisbet)